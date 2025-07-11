We're now in the final hours of Prime Day, which means you don't have long to secure some last-minute steals, whether that is in the Amazon sale or indeed those of the other specialist retailers that have jumped on the Prime Day bandwagon.

After all, there is still stock of some tremendous Prime Day hi-fi and TV deals, including 39 per cent off the Sonos Arc soundbar, five-star wireless earbuds for just £39, and a £340 saving on a 55-inch LG OLED TV.

But if you have already made, or don't plan on making, a big-ticket purchase, how about some smaller ones?

Prime Day is always a great opportunity to pick up accessories and everyday tech items, so we've rounded up a bunch below that you might find useful and will definitely find discounted today.

4 hi-fi & audio accessory deals

We've picked four Prime Day deal accessories we believe are worth bringing to your attention that could enhance your hi-fi sound and/or experience.

The first is a turntable record weight. As your turntable cartridge's needle should move as little as possible, adding weight should reduce vibrations and help to keep your needle still. Extra weight will also help when it comes to playing slightly warped records that aren't perfectly flat, ensuring optimum tracking for better sound.

The second is an anti-static vinyl brush, which remain simple, quick and handy tools for limiting noise in vinyl playback caused by dust. Just pop it down on the record before you spin it for dust-free playback.

We then have a Bluetooth transmitter, a small device that plugs into an old, non-Bluetooth source (such as an old computer or in-flight entertainment system) and wirelessly transmits its audio to your modern-day Bluetooth headphones or speaker.

And finally, there is the WiiM Mini, a compact streamer that can gift your non-streaming audio system AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and other streaming functions, easily and affordably.

See the best Prime Day prices on each below:

Kedok Record Weight: was £24 now £17 at Amazon Save 29%

This 378g Kedok record weight is one more affordable and well-reviewed (4.7/5 stars) options on Amazon, and has an integrated bubble level that displays the rotational speed of the record. Choose the 50Hz option in the UK.

Boundless Audio Record Cleaner Brush: was £16.49 now £11.35 at Amazon Save 31%

A simple carbon fibre anti-static vinyl brush with a 4.5/5 rating from over 10,000 user reviews. Simply hold the brush on the edge of your spinning record so that its tips are just stroking the vinyl, and then lift it up after a few rotations.

Twelve South AirFly SE: was £40 now £33.98 at Amazon Save 15%

Bluetooth transmitters like those from AirFly can plug into the entertainment system and connect wirelessly to any Bluetooth headphones. It’s something else to buy and pack, of course, but they are pretty affordable and compact. This one has Bluetooth 5.2 and a 15% discount!

3 TV & AV accessory deals

And now to handy TV accessories...

Up first is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, a streaming stick that plugs into your TV's HDMI socket to bless it with all the streaming apps and format support you could wish for.

One of our quirkier picks is a remote control holder, which is a budget blessing for those who constantly lose their handsets down the sofa. It sticks to the wall and is nice and discreet – ideal.

Finally, we have an HDMI cable, because if you're using the one bundled with a product, or have one that is fraying, it might be time to upgrade. It's always a good idea to have a backup, too, which is more attractive when they can be picked up this cheaply.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £60 now £28 at Amazon Save 53%

With support for superior tech formats such as 4K, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+, this five-star Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great all-around option to bless your 'dumb' TV with streaming smarts, or boost the built-in proposition of your smart TV. Now even better value for Prime Day.

SUNFICON Remote Control Holder: was £10 now £8.49 at Amazon Save 15%

A remote control caddy that simply sticks to your wall and holds multiple handsets in two compartments. Available in black, white or grey – and you can save an extra 5% on the sale price quoted above by redeeming the promo code RBDOXNRN.

UGREEN HDMI cable: was £11 now £6.46 at Amazon Save 41%

Perfect for all new and old AV products thanks to its HDMI 2.1 certification, and with excellent user reviews (4.7/5) and a huge discount this Prime Day. Prices range between £.646 for a 1m length and £30.58 for a 10m length.

