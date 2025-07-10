Amazon Prime Day is ticking over nicely, and plenty of deals are still available on individual audio products, whether you’re looking for a new pair of wireless headphones, a music streamer or a turntable.

But these sales events also give us an opportunity to mix and match deals and use them to build a complete system, which will set you up for hours of listening fun.

Because we have spent time testing the individual components and learning their sonic characteristics, we are in the perfect position to know which combinations work best and which ones you should avoid.

I’ve been looking through the best hi-fi deals of Prime Day so far and have picked out three pieces of kit which will make a great entry-level set-up for anyone looking to scratch the hi-fi itch for the first time.

And, you’ll get all three products for less than £750 (£747 to be precise), which I think is great value given the price rises I’ve seen in the past couple of years.

It features a Cambridge Audio duo – the £299 AXC35 CD player and £299 AXA35 stereo amplifier – with a pair of £149 Q Acoustics 3010i bookshelf speakers. All of which are available at Amazon.

The reason for picking the Cambridge pair is obvious. Being from the same manufacturer brings a certain synergy, which will ensure the balance of sound remains consistent from source to amp.

There’s also the bonus that both components are matching in looks – their slimline aluminium chassis will look good together on your rack.

You don’t get a lot in terms of features from this pairing, but this is an entry-level system, remember.

The CD player has a pair of analogue outputs and a digital coaxial output, while the stereo amplifier is purely analogue – so there’s no USB connection, nor is there any wireless Bluetooth connectivity.

It does have a moving-magnet phono stage for a turntable, though.

The main point here is that the sound of each component complements the other. They produce a dynamic, expressive sound which shows excellent levels of detail and good rhythmic ability.

The system

Save £50 Cambridge Audio AXC35: was £349 now £299 at Amazon A slimline, no-frills CD player that is capable, and great value for anyone looking to start out on their hi-fi separates journey. The AXC35 sounds clean, detailed, controlled, with a dynamically enjoyable performance. This is a basic CD player, but it gets the job done well. For £50 off its usual price, it's well worth considering – budget CD players don't come around so often any more. Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com

Five stars Save £50 Cambridge Audio AXA35: was £349 now £299 at Amazon This budget amplifier will entertain thanks to a punchy and dynamic sound, with an expressive midrange and a surprising amount of power and weight to the lower frequencies. The AXA35 is a great budget buy, and this £50 saving is the cherry on top. Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com

In our AXA35 review, we loved its punchy, precise sound and expressive midrange, saying, “The first thing that strikes you about the Cambridge Audio AXA35 is just how confident it sounds. There’s no wavering over the placement of notes, no blurring of lines.”

Our AXC35 review highlights its cohesive, dynamic delivery. And although it had some stiff competition at the time in the form of the Marantz CD6006 UK Edition, that CD player is no longer available – so this discount on the Cambridge Audio just makes it all the more compelling.

The Q Acoustics 2010i are a brilliant pair of budget bookshelf speakers that have been around a little while. They have lost none of their charm, though, especially with a little extra shaved off their asking price.

They produce a rich, warm sound with wholesome bass and crisp treble, and their sweeping dynamics will complement the Cambridge Audio amplification perfectly.

If your budget can stretch, you could always go up to their 3020i siblings, which are £199 at Amazon (down from £249). They will give you even greater dynamics, weight and scale in a slightly bigger bookshelf package.

Either way, I think you will be pleased with this trio of components, and once you have added suitable speaker cable, you’ll have hours of listening fun ahead. It’s time to put that CD collection to good use!

