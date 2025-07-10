We understand why you'd be interested in a deal for the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 over-ear headphones. They're a great pair of cans, and definitely some of the best over-ears we've tested so far in 2025. Are they the best B&W deal you can get this Prime Day, though?

We're not sure. After all, if you seek out older models, including the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 and the Px7 S2e, you might find much heftier discounts on headphones that still sound the business. You know what they say: old is gold.

The headline-grabber: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3

We completely understand why this would be the deal that would catch your eye. The Px7 S3 are some of the best headphones that Bowers & Wilkins have made in a long while, with stunning build quality and a sound that blends authority and punch with clarity and detail.

This isn't the biggest discount ever. The Px7 S3 only came out a few months ago, meaning that discounts are never going to be colossal. £50 or so isn't bad, but you can get far bigger drops if you dig a little deeper into Bowers' back catalogue.

A super-cheap alternative? Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2

This is the lowest you're going to find a pair of premium Bowers & Wilkins headphones this Prime Day. £150 is almost the equivalent of the Px7 S2 being given away, especially when you consider the fact that they started life around the £379 mark.

If saving money is the priority, this is the deal to pick. They're still stellar-sounding headphones with commendable ANC and 30 hours of battery life – not that you'd know it from the price.

The smart person's middle ground: Px7 S2e

For us, this Px7 S2e is, if you'll permit a slightly wonky Goldilocks analogy, the middle bowl of porridge. The Px7 S2e are a happy medium, in that they're not too old to be considered redundant but not so new that prices haven't dropped by a major amount.

They're excellent performers, too. Some of our team prefer the Px7 S2e to their Sony WH-1000XM5 rivals, with a full, lush sonic character and solid all-around specs including a 30-hour battery life and very respectable noise cancelling.

Oh, and they're absolutely beautiful, too.

