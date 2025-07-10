Thinking of buying the B&W Px7 S3? Wait, there might be a better Prime Day deal!
Sometimes old is gold
We understand why you'd be interested in a deal for the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 over-ear headphones. They're a great pair of cans, and definitely some of the best over-ears we've tested so far in 2025. Are they the best B&W deal you can get this Prime Day, though?
We're not sure. After all, if you seek out older models, including the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 and the Px7 S2e, you might find much heftier discounts on headphones that still sound the business. You know what they say: old is gold.
The headline-grabber: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3
You might have expected the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 to have their heaviest discount at Amazon considering it's currently Prime Day, but Peter Tyson has the best deal if stocks last. It's not an absolutely mammoth discount, but it's enough to be very tempting.
We completely understand why this would be the deal that would catch your eye. The Px7 S3 are some of the best headphones that Bowers & Wilkins have made in a long while, with stunning build quality and a sound that blends authority and punch with clarity and detail.
This isn't the biggest discount ever. The Px7 S3 only came out a few months ago, meaning that discounts are never going to be colossal. £50 or so isn't bad, but you can get far bigger drops if you dig a little deeper into Bowers' back catalogue.
A super-cheap alternative? Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
This is the most colossal discount on the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 we've probably ever seen. £150 for a pair of headphones that arrived into this world at well over £300 is a mega deal, and just because they're a bit older, it doesn't mean their sound quality isn't still up to scratch.
This is the lowest you're going to find a pair of premium Bowers & Wilkins headphones this Prime Day. £150 is almost the equivalent of the Px7 S2 being given away, especially when you consider the fact that they started life around the £379 mark.
If saving money is the priority, this is the deal to pick. They're still stellar-sounding headphones with commendable ANC and 30 hours of battery life – not that you'd know it from the price.
The smart person's middle ground: Px7 S2e
The five-star Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones provide style and sonic substance in ample supply. They've got a solid all-round spec sheet, lovely full and lush sound and, as no strangers to style, B&W has crafted some trendy yet comfy cans. This is a very, very low price for the sublime over-ears, and one we'd recommend in a heartbeat.
For us, this Px7 S2e is, if you'll permit a slightly wonky Goldilocks analogy, the middle bowl of porridge. The Px7 S2e are a happy medium, in that they're not too old to be considered redundant but not so new that prices haven't dropped by a major amount.
They're excellent performers, too. Some of our team prefer the Px7 S2e to their Sony WH-1000XM5 rivals, with a full, lush sonic character and solid all-around specs including a 30-hour battery life and very respectable noise cancelling.
Oh, and they're absolutely beautiful, too.
