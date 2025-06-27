I'm tracking our favourite budget wireless earbuds before Prime Day – should you strike now or wait for a better deal?
The Sony WF-C510 are great value today, but should you hold fire?
Getting a good deal isn't always as simple as finding a great product at a great price, chucking it into your basket and then sitting back and feeling smug about your savvy saving. Sometimes, it's all about timing.
That's certainly true if you want the best deals. The Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds are down from £55 to £39 at Amazon and various other retailers, making them an attractive pick at a rather spicy price.
Should you hold fire, though, and wait for a better deal? Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, meaning that the Sony buds could fall even further than they've ever dropped before.
For the uninitiated, Prime Day, along with Black Friday, is a sales event whereby many popular consumer electronics products tend to hit new price lows.
Sony earbuds tend to be part of every Prime Day, so they stand a great chance of dropping further, perhaps by an extra 10 to 20 per cent.
They're worth buying at these discounts. No current buds around this modest price come close to the C510, which deliver a pleasingly musical sound, a reliable build and an impressive feature set.
Highlights include 22 hours of total battery life, Bluetooth Multipoint and Sony's DSEE sonic upscaling tech. Very nice.
Sony's compact, comfortable earbuds deliver excellent sound quality that punches well above their budget price. With excellent battery life, Bluetooth Multipoint and a solid IPX4 water resistance rating, they're ideal for everyday listening on a budget.
So, what price do we expect to see this Prime Day?
The lowest they've ever been was £34 in late December of last year, and it's conceivable that they could sink to such depths when Prime Day rolls around. After all, they will have been on the market for almost a year by that point.
If it were me, I'd hold fire until Prime Day arrives on 8th July.
£39 is a nice price, but if you could save an extra fiver or possibly even more, why shortchange yourself? Assuming, that is, that you're an Amazon Prime member.
Just make sure to nab them before the sales event ends on 11th July, in case they jump back up to the full price of £55.
