Denon's X-series of home cinema receivers have been consistent hits in our AV testing room, with the AVR-X2800H, AVC-X3800H and AVC-X6800H all scoring top marks in their respective reviews.

As a whole, Denon has delivered some of the best AVRs on the market, despite competition from the likes of Sony, Arcam, JBL and even its sister brand, Marantz.

The only issue with the models mentioned above is that they can be quite pricey. The Denon X2800H has dropped in price plenty of times; however, the AVC-X6800H has stuck at a premium near-£3000 price point for the majority of its lifespan.

So, if you want a Denon AVR that delivers most of the features of the more premium models in the lineup, but are looking to spend well below £500, then we have the deal for you.

It's not a model that we've reviewed (yet); however, the entry-level AVR-X1800H is down to just £399 at Peter Tyson. That's down from the launch price of £699, meaning you're saving yourself £300.

You'll need to be a member of Peter Tyson's VIP programme; happily, that's a free and easy sign-up that's certainly worth doing to save yourself an additional £100.

Save £300 Denon AVR-X1800H: was £699 now £399 at Peter Tyson The AVR-X1800H is the entry point into Denon's hugely popular X-series home cinema receiver range. We've reviewed a handful of step-up models, awarding all five stars on account of their top-notch sound performance and comprehensive feature sets. At just £399, this should be an ideal option for home cinema enthusiasts on a budget.

Building a home cinema set-up on a budget doesn't mean that you have to compromise. The Denon AVR-X1800H is the smaller sibling of the excellent, Award-winning AVR-X2800H, and it shares many features with it.

These include support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats, as well as up to 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz video with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision supported.

It's a 7.2 channel receiver with a claimed 120W per channel (with two channels driven), meaning it can support up to a 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos system.

With six HDMI inputs, three of which support the HDMI 2.1 specification with VRR and ALLM, this is also a great AVR for gamers.

It's also well suited for those looking for a wireless music streamer, as Denon's HEOS multi-room platform is featured here too, which supports a range of services including Tidal and Amazon Music HD. You'll also find AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and TuneIn internet radio, as well as Bluetooth.

On the subject of radio, this doesn't appear to be the version with DAB tuner capabilities built in, but we don't deem that to be a deal breaker.

While we haven't put this specific model through its paces in our AV testing room, the rest of this range has thoroughly impressed us.

If you're looking for a feature-rich AVR with major pedigree at a great price, this Denon £300 deal at Peter Tyson is looking like the early Prime Day deal to beat.

