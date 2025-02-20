Our Award-winning reference Marantz AVR is still selling at its best price ever

On the hunt for a top-quality AV amplifier that is an excellent all-rounder? Luckily, we've found quite the deal for you. The What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Marantz Cinema 30 is down from £4000 to £3799 at Sevenoaks.

That's the lowest price we've seen our reference AVR drop down to, so if you have the cash to splash it's well worth considering.

We gave the Cinema 30 a five-star rating for its plentiful options when it comes to HDMI 2.1 connections, as well as its controlled performance. With £200 off, this is a deal worth your time.

Marantz Cinema 30: was £4000, now £3799 at Sevenoaks (save £201)

This is the lowest price we have seen on this five-star AV amplifier. In our review of the Marantz Cinema 30 we called it a "premium AVR of rare ability" and loved its connectivity range as well as its punchy precision. What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner

We were impressed by the Marantz Cinema 30's sound quality during testing, describing its audio performance as smooth, refined and always in control. When we listen to Sleep Token’s The Summoning for our review, we said: "Rival amplifiers can sound slightly more attacking, but they regularly veer into unwanted aggression as they struggle to keep a grip on proceedings. The Marantz, though, is thrillingly agile and solid while also unfazed and refined, even at very high volumes."

In terms of set-up, the built-in calibration is through Audyssey and is very easy to get up and running. Using the included microphone, you take measurements from eight locations around your listening position. If you would like to further tinker with room correction, the Marantz Cinema 30 is compatible with the Audyssey MultEQ Editor app, but this will set you back £20 / $20 / AU$31.

All seven of the HDMI inputs and two of the outputs support 4K/120Hz (or 8K at 60Hz) and all other advanced gaming features.

It's quite the aesthetic piece of kit, too. The AVR is perfectly symmetrical with the 6.3mm headphone output on the right-hand side mirroring the identically sized power button on the left.

Of course, £3799 is by no means cheap. But if you are looking for an AVR to splash out on and are keen to save some precious cash with this deal, this could be the one for you.

