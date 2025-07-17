Amazon Prime Day is beginning to feel like a distant memory, but there are still some deals lingering in its wake, and this one might just be our favourite.

The Sony TA-AN1000, the Award-winning home cinema amplifier that you've surely heard us fawn over countless times at this point, is still on sale at Peter Tyson. It's officially priced at £999; however, you can currently snag it for £799 – that's a saving of £200.

Admittedly, this isn't the best price we've seen it at; in fact, it dropped to £699 last week, but if you missed out on that deal and deeply regret it, then this deal provides a pretty solid saving to help you rectify your mistake.

Save £200 Sony TA-AN1000: was £999 now £799 at Peter Tyson We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024. While this AVR is still our favourite model on the market, we wouldn't blame you for saving a little more cash and opting for the equally talented Denon.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

If you're shopping for an AVR and haven't considered the Sony TA-AN1000, then now is the time to change that. It's an amplifier that packs fantastic sound and excellent features into an easy-to-use and, generally speaking, pretty affordable package.

We awarded it five stars and bestowed it with the Product of the Year title not once, but twice, which should affirm exactly how we feel about it.

But in case you still want to know more, we'll run through exactly why we think it's so good.

As you'd hope, the TA-AN1000 excels at delivering proper cinematic sound, with an open, detailed and dynamic performance that blew our socks off when we reviewed it back in 2023.

It's effective at delivering large and bold dynamic shifts with immediacy and impact, though its energetic characteristics don't come at the expense of subtler details.

Sony's Sound Field feature, which can also be found on its soundbars, is also featured. It opens up the sound to create a much bigger and immersive experience, but it does sacrifice some focus in the process. We certainly still think it has a place, but it will be up to you whether it's better switched on or off.

Features-wise, the Sony impresses yet again. Dolby Atmos is, of course, supported alongside DTS:X and Sony's 360 Degree Reality Audio, as is Dolby Vision HDR.

There are six HDMI inputs in total, three of which are the HDMI 2.1 standard, which can handle up to 4K/120Hz signals.

Pair that with an easy microphone-assisted setup process with an on-screen settings menu and a long list of wireless streaming options (including Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect), and it's hard to argue that the Sony is anything less than feature-packed and user-friendly.

We have seen it drop lower in the past, but £799 is still a great price for this Award-winning AV amplifier. Peter Tyson currently has the best price, with the likes of Amazon, Richer Sounds, and Sevenoaks Sound & Vision all sticking closer to the RRP.

If you're feeling like you missed out on Prime Day, then this saving is one you definitely shouldn't miss.

