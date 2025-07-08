Sony's wireless Dolby Atmos speaker system is £500 off for Amazon Prime Day – which means I can actually recommend it

Amazon Prime Day is here, and we're already seeing offers on some of the best TVs, as well as a few of the best AVRs. While the latter will entice hardcore home cinema fans, not everyone will be willing to uproot their living room to trail cables around to bulky floorstanding speakers.

That's understandable; even we can't argue with the impracticality of a surround sound setup, which is why we're recommending this deal on a wireless Dolby Atmos speaker set.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad is a fuss-free and tidy solution for achieving full surround sound, and it does so without the need to run cables around your living room.

We did take issue with its launch pricing of £2499, which was a considerable increase over its five-star predecessors, the HT-A9.

However, thanks to the power of Prime Day, you can currently snag the Bravia Theatre Quad system for just £1999 at Amazon, Richer Sounds, Currys, Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, Peter Tyson, John Lewis and Sony Store Online UK.

Save £500 Sony Bravia Theatre Quad: was £2,499 now £1,999 at Amazon While it was a little too pricey at launch, the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad delivers undeniably brilliant Dolby Atmos surround sound, and it does so in a fuss-free wireless setup. While it's a little lean when it comes to bass, this £500 saving means you could factor in one of Sony's wireless subwoofers.

With the price now down to a slightly more manageable £1999, the Bravia Theatre Quad is a wireless Dolby Atmos solution that we have no issue recommending.

Our criticisms of the system revolved around the high price tag and the lacking bass weight; both of which can be addressed with this £500 saving.

For those interested, our suggestion would be to put the savings from this deal towards the Sony SA-SW3 or SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer to add some low-end oomph.

Getting back to the main system, we had plenty of nice things to say in our full review.

We approved of its clear and spacious sound, which travels organically around the four wireless speakers in order to create a convincing bubble of Dolby Atmos sound around the listener.

Speaking of Dolby Atmos, each speaker features an upward-firing speaker, so height effects are well presented.

We're also quite fond of how easy this system is to set up, with the wireless sync box that plugs into your TV doing much of the hard work. It features HDMI 2.1 passthrough too, with support for 4K/120Hz gaming and Dolby Vision HDR.

Placing (or wall-mounting) these slender speakers is quick and easy, and the system features an easy calibration system to determine the location of each channel; no need to get your tape measure out.

Bonus points if you have a Sony TV to accompany it – might we suggest the A95L, which is currently £1500 off – as Acoustic Centre Sync allows you to use your TV as a dedicated centre channel.

With a £500 saving attached, the Sony Bravia Theatre Quads are an ideal solution for anyone who wants to upgrade from their soundbar, but isn't in the mood to reconfigure their living room.

