Despite being a few years old, the five-star Sony A95L remains one of the best TVs that money can buy – and it's just hit its lowest ever price.

No doubt competing with the Amazon Prime Day sales, you can now snap up the 65-inch Sony A95L OLED TV for £2199 at Richer Sounds. And yes, that's the cheapest it's ever been.

For added context, that's a whopping £1500 saving over its £3699 launch price, making this a great opportunity to nab a superb OLED that will serve you well for years to come.

Sony XR65A95L QD-OLED TV was £3699 now £2199 at Richer Sounds (save £1500)

The five-star Sony A95L is a stunning premium set for those looking to spend a little more for a QD-OLED stunning display, impressive features and a stellar sound. And you won't have to spend as much as you may think with over £1500 off this impressive TV.

When we first reviewed the Sony A95L QD-OLED TV, we gave it five stars and a spot as the best premium TV we've ever tested. And that was at the full price of £3699.

As a top choice for those on a quest for the best picture quality possible, Sony's flagship QD-OLED set is the one we'd recommend.

Combining OLED with Quantum Dot technology, the Sony A95L achieves stunning brightness, contrast and colours.

In our full review, we said: "Be in no doubt; the Sony A95L is a stunning TV. Not only is it capable of going astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours, but it also uses those abilities to recreate movies and TV shows more accurately than the TVs with which it is competing."

Alongside colour, we were also impressed by its ability to tackle black depth and shadow in even the darkest of scenes.

When it came to audio, we called it "one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy." We'd still recommend investing in a separate soundbar or speaker package, but luckily enough, you can secure that extra piece of kit with the £1050 you can save using the Richer Sounds deal.

There are upgrades for gamers, too, from the A95L's predecessor, the A95K, though serious gamers may find it a touch lacking.

There are only two HDMI 2.1 ports, for example, one of which is also the eARC port. This will be totally fine for 'normal' gamers, it just depends how much you want to plug in at one go. These sockets support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. As well as a dedicate game menu, the A95L is also the first Sony TV to support Dolby Vision gaming.

For this stunning performer, then, you can enjoy all this premium quality at a lower-than-ever price of £2199. Happy watching.

