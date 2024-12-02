I've found the best Cyber Monday deal on this five-star Arcam AVR

As we see out the end of Black Friday and welcome the short-lived dawn of Cyber Monday, it may seem that all of the best deals have been snapped up.

But all is not lost: we've found a massive price drop on a five-star AVR.

The Arcam AVR31 is down from its launch price of £5799 to £3699 at Sevenoaks – and a free pair of Sennheiser SPORT True wireless headphones is being thrown in for good measure.

With a price drop of £2550, this is definitely a deal worth considering.

Arcam AVR31 was £5799 now £3699 at Sevenoaks (save £2100)

The AVR31 combines high-class sound and advanced connectivity features in a sophisticated, premium home cinema amplifier. Dolby Atmos is the cherry on top.

The AVR31 earned the full five stars for its clear sound and oodles of options for connectivity.

It has seven channels of power amplification and up to 16 channels of decoding, making it capable of processing audio for systems with configurations up to 9.1.6.

It boasts wide-ranging audio format support, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D, as well as Dolby Virtual Height, DTS Neural:X and DTS Virtual:X for systems without height speakers. It ticks all the boxes on the connections front too, with seven HDMI 2.1 inputs and three outputs, all capable of handling 8K video signals at 60fps and 4K at 120fps with support for VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. One of the outputs also supports eARC.

Other physical connections include six digital (four coaxials, two opticals) and six analogue RCA inputs, plus optical, analogue and preamp outputs. There’s an aerial connector for an FM/DAB tuner, a USB port and trigger outputs with IR extenders for two zones, along with an RS-232 serial connector and an Ethernet port. Streamers are well catered for as well, with AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptX HD, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Roon and Tidal Connect all supported.

Sonically, it offers an appreciable level of refinement, separation and articulation not often heard at this level. It certainly packs a punch during action scenes, but then there's a lightness of touch during quiet moments that is quite spellbinding. It sounds excellent streaming music too, putting in a buoyant and musical performance.

If you're looking to boost your home cinema set up with a top-notch amplifier, this could be the deal for you. Check it out while you can.

