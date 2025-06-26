Cambridge Audio's latest wireless earbuds are designed to sound their best at all volumes

Cambridge Audio has launched its latest pair of true wireless earbuds: the Melomania A100.

Following the launch last year of the Melomania M100, Cambridge's first-ever noise-cancelling earbuds, the A100 combine Class AB amplification with a set of precision-tuned 10mm Neodymium drivers, delivering "deep bass, richer mids, and crystal-clear highs". They are also the first Cambridge in-ears to sport long ear stems, rather than the usual rounded bud design of the brand's established models.

The Melomania A100 support the hi-res LDAC and aptX Lossless Bluetooth codecs. The wireless buds also employ Cambridge’s proprietary 'DynamEQ' technology, which aims to ensure that your music's details are preserved, even at lower volumes, by adjusting bass and treble through the volume curve.

Noise cancelling is on board, with the Melomania A100 offering a standard ANC mode alongside a Transparency Mode for letting in more of the outside world. Voice calls, meanwhile, are handled via a six-microphone array designed to isolate human speech from background environmental noise.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

The compact buds offer 11 hours of playback from a single charge with noise cancelling switched off, or 6.5 hours with ANC on. The compact charging case offers a further 28 hours of playtime, while a quick 10-minute charge grants a further three hours of playback in a pinch.

Control of the A100 is taken care of via the Cambridge Audio app, wherein users can access a seven-band equaliser, remap their touch controls and adjust their ANC experience.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania A100 are available now, priced at £119 / €139. They will also be available in the US later in 2025, costing $150. That puts them roughly in line with the five-star Sony WF-C710N (£100 / $120 / AU$189) ANC earbuds – tricky competition, then.

