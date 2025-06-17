Audio-Technica's mid-range earbuds pack plenty of features and a bulging battery life

Audio-Technica's latest wireless earbuds are here, and their battery life is almost as long as their name. The ATH-CK250TWS will grant you up to 65 hours of total playback (25 from the buds on a single charge and 40 from the case), whopping figures that put the comparatively priced (£169 / $219) Cambridge Audio Melomania M100's 52 total hours in the shade.

Mega battery aside, the ATH-CKS50TW2 come equipped with custom-designed 9mm high-definition drivers, each engineered to deliver what Audio-Technica describes as a "rich, detailed sound with an extended low-end response". Compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec, the new buds tease "exceptional sound" which "pushes the boundaries of wireless audio" at this level.

One of the new buds' unique selling points comes courtesy of Audio-Technica’s innovative 'Magnetic Switch' technology, letting users power their earbuds on or off by joining or separating their built-in magnets – handy if you don't have your charging case available.

Hybrid noise cancelling is on the menu, with Audio-Technica offering standard ANC alongside hear-through and talk-through for when you want to hear your surroundings or stay connected to conversations, respectively.

Note that if you have ANC switched on, battery life will drop to around 15 hours from the buds and another 25 from the case. Those are still pretty healthy numbers, though.

Audio-Technica promises "all-day comfort" from these mid-range ANC buds, and the ATH-CKS50TW2 offer hybrid ear tips available in extra small, small, medium and large sizes. They're also IPX5 rated, meaning the buds should be protected if you're planning on getting sweaty at the gym or taking your new in-ear companions out for a walk in the rain.

Further features include Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, plus a low-latency mode for more responsive gaming and streaming.

The Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 are available now in either a green or black finish, priced at £125 / €149 / $159. We were ambivalent towards the mid-to-premium ATH-TWX7 effort, so here's hoping these newer buds have a bit more sonic pep in their step.

