Whether you are a casual music lover or a hardcore audiophile, most of us are guilty of buying a new pair of headphones or wireless earbuds when we know there are old ones gathering dust in a drawer.

But there is a way of putting them to use after they have stopped being an item we reach for every day, as we discovered talking to JLab.

Why does it matter?

Recycle Your Electricals reports that if we all recycled our small unwanted electricals instead of binning them, we could save 2.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Electronics can be filled with hazardous chemicals such as lead, mercury and cadmium. So, when we simply throw them out, they are ending up in landfills and potentially leaking into our water supply and ecosystem.

In an effort to make recycling more accessible, headphone brand JLab has introduced a scheme where customers can take earbuds, headphones or speakers of any brand and "properly dispose of them".

Once you send the product to JLab, you will also get a code to save 50 per cent on the company's website.

Founder of the Circular Design Institute, Elaine Butler, told us that electronic companies, "need to design their products to be easy to repair and upgrade".

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She added that this is achieved by, “making goods easy-to-disassemble, which would have the knock-off benefit of also making it easier to fully recycle all components of their products at the end of their working life".

We spoke to CEO of JLab, Win Cramer, to learn more about the company's programme.

(Image credit: Future)

Humble beginnings

Cramer tells us that when the scheme was put in place around ten years ago, the company was still relatively unknown.

“As electronics were becoming more and more part of our day to day lives, we could see stuff being thrown away within our own offices,” he says.

“We were like, holy cow, this could be a problem. How can we help the environment in any way we can?”

For JLab, it offered a dual incentive as it gave customers a place to put their unwanted technology as well as giving them a reason to come to the company in the first place.

In the early days of the scheme, the idea was that customers could give in their headphones and they would be sold again, but the brand found that people don't like used headphones.

“It’s kind of like how people don’t like used shoes,” says Cramer. “We would get so much waste out of the headphones that we were repairing and that would then go in the trash.”

Making something new

Now JLab works with three or four different recycling organisations who take in the goods to their returns warehouses.

If a product is truly broken, the disassembly process begins: “We send plastics to our plastic recyclers, and PCB boards to our PCB recyclers."

Magnets are sent back into the supply chain, because those can be reused relatively quickly.

JLab also buys some of these recycled materials to go back into the company's supply chain. Cramer says that 20 to 40 per cent of their products are made from recycled plastics.

In terms of the right to repair laws we mentioned earlier, Cramer says there are upcoming plans to be announced at CES 2026 that will clarify how the company will meet the European targets.

“Products will be designed to, in theory, last longer if the individual is willing to put the effort in to repair it," he tells us.

Customers will be able to repair the drivers, cases and headphones themselves to make the product last longer. Batteries will also be replaceable, a key feature considering it is often the first component to die.

Cramer adds with a slight smile: “What I like is everyone has some skin in the game, we are all part of the world.”

It's certainly promising to see more electronics companies taking steps to make our products last longer, as well as making it easier to dispose of them properly.

But how does this play out in practice? We want to know how you dispose of your electronics when they have reached the end of their lives. Drop a comment below!

MORE:

Check out the best wireless headphones we recommend

And here are the best over-ear headphones

Looking for the best headphone deals? We've got you covered