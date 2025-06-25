Finally! This might be our first proper evidence that the Sony WF-1000XM6 are on the way

This year, Sony has already released its five-star Sony WF-C710N wireless earbuds and equally successful WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones, and it looks as though the brand could be going for the threepeat in 2025.

According to a filing spotted by thewalkmanblog, we could well be edging closer to the arrival of the Sony WF-1000XM6, the highly anticipated sequel to the Award-winning WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds and one of the year's most anticipated audio launches.

The import filing for what we can only presume is the XM6 has appeared under the name 'YY2985'.

Don't let that codename perturb you: the sequel to the Sony WF-C700N used the moniker 'YY2986' before they officially arrived as the WF-C710N.

Details are scant at this stage. All we have is the description of goods, which describes the new earbuds as "headphones without a frame" and reveals that the new model was imported into Vietnam for testing in a black finish.

The WF-C710N landed earlier this year, having been previously listed as the Sony YY2986. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It's not much to go on, but it does indicate that Sony is moving forward in its development process for its latest set of flagship buds.

When will the XM6 arrive? A 2025 release is certainly on the cards, considering that Sony is already at the testing stage of development and, looking at the company's release schedule, it tends to refresh its flagship line every two to three years.

The WF-1000XM5 dropped in August 2023, whereas their predecessors, the WF-1000XM4, landed in August 2020. Does another mid-summer unveiling beckon?

We'll give you further details as and when they emerge, but if you're keen to wait for the upcoming Sony buds, check out our Sony WF-1000XM6 predictions page for insights into what to expect from this sixth-gen model.

Until then, we're just keeping our fingers crossed for what could be one of the biggest launches of the year.

