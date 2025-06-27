JLab has unveiled two new pairs of wireless earbuds: the JBuds Pods and the more affordable Go Pods.

The US brand has already revealed a new set of running headphones this year, the Epic Open Sport, as well as a raft of Bluetooth speakers alongside its latest twin earbuds drop.

The JBuds Pods are the more costly of the two, clocking in at £60 / $70 / €80, meaning they significantly undercut the five-star Sony WF-C710N (£100 / $120) in a bid to offer noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for less.

The news JBuds Pods house 11mm dynamic drivers, as well as a three-mic array for handling voice calls.

The new pair offer around 56 hours of playtime, with 10 of those hours coming from the earbuds themselves. If you have noise cancelling on, those numbers drop to around 31 hours in total and around seven from the earbuds themselves.

Speaking of ANC, the JBuds Pods offer a standard hybrid noise-cancelling mode, alongside a 'Be Aware' setting that allows essential sounds to pass through more readily.

The new buds feature Bluetooth Multipoint so you can connect to twin devices at the same time, as well as a low-latency movie mode if you want your earbuds' audio to keep up with the action on screen.

They even boast built-in 'Lab' spatial audio which, regardless of file formats, spatialises your music for a more immersive experience.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

How about those cheaper Go Pods? Priced at £30 / $37 / €40, they're even cheaper than the now-discounted Sony WF-C510 (currently £40 / $60), but considering how great the Sony are, they'll have to work hard to earn their place at this budget end of the market.

The affordable buds are equipped with a set of 10mm dynamic drivers and a two-mic array for clearer voice calls on the go.

The IP55-rated Go Pods also offer hybrid ANC alongside the same Be Aware mode as their counterparts, plus Bluetooth Multipoint for two devices.

Battery figures? They're not quite as impressive as the JBuds Pods, serving up 26 hours of total playtime and around 7.5 hours from the buds alone when ANC is switched off. Turn it on, and those figures fall to roughly 18 and five hours respectively.

Both new pairs can be customised via the JLab app, wherein users can access noise-cancelling modes, customise their touch controls and fiddle with their equaliser settings to get their preferred sonic profile.

The JBuds Pods and the Go Pods are available now, priced at £60 / $70 / €80 and £30 / $37 / €40 respectively. They're certainly competitively priced, but they'll need serious sonic chops if they're to make Sony's finest budget buds seriously sweat.

