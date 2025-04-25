We’ve just updated our best wireless earbuds buying guide, and it’s both bad and good news for Sony.

The bad news is that the WF-C700N, a current five-star pair of buds and two-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winner and Product of the Year have been relegated from “best mid-price wireless earbuds” to the ‘also consider’ section of the buying guide.

The good news is that they have been replaced with another pair from the Japanese tech giant, the Sony WF-C710N.

We weren’t quite sure how Sony would top the previous model, but it’s done a fantastic job across several key areas with the WF-C710N. This meant that adding the new pair to our buying guide was a bit of a no-brainer.

Head over to our Sony WF-C710N review and you’ll be able to read just how highly we rate these new Bluetooth buds.

During testing, we said, “The WF-C710N extract a fantastic amount of detail for the money. We switch over to Eminem’s Mockingbird and the buds give you a bit of everything. You have tightly defined, punchy bass that is weighty and nicely balanced.

"You also have the spritely percussion and clapping that punctuates higher up the frequency range. It sounds crisp, but not overcooked – notes are painted in texture and sharply defined.”

They really are excellent all-rounders for the money. We think they are a clear step up from the older model, too, which is a fantastic feat, given Sony has managed to keep the price of the new pair exactly the same.

That’s right, Sony has resisted the urge to bump up the asking price, despite revising the design and adding more features. Not only has Sony thrown in things like touch controls and wear detection, but it’s also managed to improve the noise-cancelling and call quality, which just serves to add to the appeal of these excellent in-ears.

This means that Sony still holds a bit of a monopoly in our buying guide, with the cheaper WF-C510 earbuds slotting just beneath the C710N and the all-powerful WF-1000XM5 positioned above as a more expensive alternative. Is there any stopping them?

