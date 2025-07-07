If you're seeking a great deal on a pair of running headphones and you're looking to get ahead of the virtual Amazon Prime Day crowds, this is the deal for you.

The Sony LinkBuds Fit are some of the best running headphones I've tested in the last year or so, and now that they're down from £179 to just £105 at Amazon, I'd advise you to get your skates on (or running shoes) and snap up a £74 saving.

Best Sony running headphones deal

Save £74 Was £179 now £105 at Amazon The Sony LinkBuds Fit give you pretty much everything you could want from a pair of running headphones, combining a comfortable fit with a punchy sound and a robust, durable build. £105 is a very nice price on earbuds that will do a great job off the track as well as on it.

Lowest price on white finish

As somebody who runs quite a bit, I'm always on the lookout for the best running headphones to keep my workouts sounding fresh.

There aren't a vast number of buds that can do the job of sounding great and feeling comfortable and secure, but the Sony LinkBuds Fit nail that brief admirably thanks to their clever design and robust, powerful sound.

The LinkBuds use a set of in-ear hooks, similar to those found on the Beats Fit Pro, which nestle under the ear’s inner ridge and provide security and stability during demanding workouts. They're squidgy yet secure, and across our entire testing team, we couldn't find a person for whom they didn't do the trick.

Sony imagines that you'll spend much of your time outside of running with the LinkBuds Fit, hence it has equipped them with solid noise-cancelling capabilities, a 21-hour total battery life and even Sony 360 Reality Audio with head tracking.

There's also Bluetooth Multipoint and access to the Sony Sound Connect app, plus an IPX4 waterproof rating for insurance against splashes of water or sweat.

The LinkBuds Fit don't lack for musical excitement. As we wrote in our original review: "If you’re looking to get adrenalised as you prepare for a stitch-inducing sprint session, the Fit are more than happy to deliver the hormone in spades. In terms of evoking the spirit of a track, particularly one drawn from heavier rock, hip-hop and movie soundtrack stables, the LinkBuds Fit get the job done with aplomb."

Punchy, powerful and plenty of fun, they're great at seeing you through those gruelling workouts. Interested? Head over to Amazon and check them out for yourself. Summer is the season of sport, after all...

MORE:

Amazon Prime Day 2025: before the big sale, 31 great deals already live

12 albums from 2000 that are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year

These are the best running headphones we've tested