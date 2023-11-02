The best early Black Friday Sony WF-C700N deals

The Sony WF-C700N are some of our favourite wireless earbuds on the market right now. Designed to fill the gap between the ultra-budget WF-C500 (five stars) and the more premium WF-1000XM5 earbuds, the WF-C700N have scooped a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2023 thanks to their surprisingly refined sound and excellent features set, including ANC and multipoint Bluetooth, for what is still a very reasonable price (tested at £100 / $120 / AU$200).

As some of Sony's finest and best-value wireless buds, we've dedicated an entire page to see if the £100 price drops during the early Black Friday sales – so save this page and check back to ensure you can nab a bargain as and when they arrive.

Are the C700N the best wireless earbuds of 2023? In terms of value, they're certainly up there, nabbing a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award and earning a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds as the best value pair you can get your hands on right now. If you want the best of both worlds (sound quality, features, affordable price) and are keen on getting the most bang for your buck, the WF-C700N are pretty much unbeatable. Let us explain why.

Firstly, they're a pair of buds that bely their affordable price tag, so much so that it's hard to believe that the C700N currently retail for £100 (or just under, and that's before deals really knock chunks off!). The buds themselves are lightweight, extremely well made and, say it quietly, a tad more comfortable and easy to live with than the premium and chunkier Sony WF-1000XM5.

Better yet, they're absolutely crammed with features, easily fulfilling their brief of being an affordably feature-laden set of wireless buds. First of all, they have decent active noise-cancelling and, following an update, now include Bluetooth Multipoint. Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches listening modes depending on your location, while Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) upscales low-res digital audio files to higher quality. A very, very handy feature for giving your music a boost.

Speaking of sound, the C700N really are outstanding performers for the money. Refined, musical and rewarding to listen to, that signature Sony presentation is in evidence once again here. Without a hint of sacrifice or compromise, Sony's affordable noise cancellers have knocked it out of the park. As we said in our review, the C700N offer a "refined presentation for the money" alongside a "detailed, dynamic and musical sound". Happy days.

The C700N have dropped in price a few times since they launched earlier this year, and we'd certainly expect to see figures drop significantly now that the Black Friday period is kicking into gear. They might have launched at £100 / $120 / AU$200, but we'd be very surprised if they didn't see some juicy discounts.

