In the latest monthly update to our best noise-cancelling headphones buying guide, which highlights the six best pairs of ANC over-ears and in-ears our expert reviews team has tested, we have just crowned a new budget earbuds champion.

It’s a classic case of ‘out with the old, in with the new’ as the Sony WF-C700N give up their position after two years of holding it, albeit only to their successors, the newly launched (and tested) WF-C710N.

Indeed, many budget noise-cancelling in-ears arrived to challenge the WF-C700N in their reign since spring 2023, including the Technics EAH-AZ40M2, Huawei Freebuds 5 and AirPods 4, but it has taken another fresh effort from Sony to see a changing of the guard at this modest price level.

Our Sony WF-C700N vs WF-C710N comparison offers a comprehensive look at the upgrades brought by the new pair, but in a nutshell they deliver a total battery life twice as long; touch controls and a wearer detection feature that automatically pauses the music when you take the earbuds out of your ears and resumes when you pop them back in; and, most importantly, improved ANC effectiveness and sound quality.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

“You can hear the earbuds increase the intensity of the ANC and extract an extra layer or two of noise, especially in the lower mid and bass frequencies,” said our in-house test team in our WF-C710N review, while also praising their “Sony trademark musicality” and “tightly defined, punchy bass that is weighty and nicely balanced”.

“The Sony WF-C710N have some huge shoes to fill sonically and, somehow, Sony has managed to up the performance levels,” the review reads.

Sure, the WF-C700N are noticeably smaller and lighter and therefore arguably more suitable for smaller ears, and their final stock is hanging around at a very tempting £59 / $78 at Amazon right now.

But with a launch price of £100 / $120, their upgraded successors are, we believe, worth the extra outlay for the added features, durability and performance they bring. And that’s why they now take one of only six spots in our top noise-cancelling headphone recommendations, with the twice-the-price Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds remaining our premium earbuds pick.

Not ready to splurge just yet? We would bank on them receiving a price drop (their first, perhaps) around Amazon Prime Day time in the summer.

