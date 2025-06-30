Welcome to What Hi-Fi?’s Home Cinema Week!

We get it, the news is quite hard to look at right now. So, hopefully, this announcement will help to put a smile on your face.

Today marks the beginning of What Hi-Fi?’s Home Cinema Week, running from Monday 30th June to Sunday 6th July.

That means there will be even more content centred around the world of TV and AV for you to enjoy.

But what type of content can you expect from our jam-packed schedule? Let’s have a sneaky peek at what’s coming up.

First up, we have a whole lot of reviews incoming. That includes projectors from BenQ and Optoma, an AVR from JBL, and Samsung’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbar system.

And there’s more! We will be bringing you the latest news in the land of home cinema, sharing our favourite discs to test out Dolby Atmos, and debating whether there’s any merit in bringing back VHS tapes.

On top of that, we will be sharing advice on how best to set up your home cinema system as well as the common mistakes that should be avoided.

We also want to hear from you, so keep your eyes peeled for a special edition of ‘Ask The Reader’ coming up.

All of that will be coming your way from today for a whole week. Stay tuned to this page, and we'll make sure we keep a list of every Home Cinema Week gem that we publish.

Now, without further ado, let Home Cinema Week begin!