Acer’s new projectors promise big-screen movie experiences for buyers on a budget

Acer has rolled out a fresh projector line-up that covers everything from pocket-money purchases to slightly beefier home cinema setups.

The standout budget option is the Acer QH15S, which can be snapped up for £120. Naturally, you’re not getting 4K or even Full HD for that price. Instead, a 720p resolution is paired with 6500 lumens of brightness and a 3W speaker.

Despite its compact size, you’ll still need to plug it in, but its 600g weight should make it easy enough to carry around. HDMI, USB, and microSD make for versatile connectivity options. And if you want built-in apps, check out our list of the best streaming devices .

Elsewhere, Acer also launched the convolutedly named AOPEN QF16ATV. Available now for £350, it brings Full HD and Android TV for easy access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more.

Serving up a maximum 100-inch, it also has a pair of 10W speakers. A built-in handle makes carrying its 3kg weight around a breeze, though again, you’ll need a power cable.

(Image credit: Acer)

There’s also the more premium Acer Vero PL3510ATV, which can currently be snapped up on offer directly from Acer for £809 (a £491 saving off its listed £1300 RRP).

Its 2K resolution offers a sharper experience than its cheaper siblings, and Acer claims it uses sustainable materials and energy-efficient components without sacrificing performance.

Acer is also pushing what it calls an "outdoor-ready ecosystem" – essentially pairing projectors with solar panels, portable power stations, and 5G hotspots for off-grid entertainment.

We’ve yet to put any of the above through their respective paces, but there’s certainly no shortage of competition in the likes of something like the Xgimi MoGo 4 .

If you’re after something to while way the upcoming hot summer nights though, then they may be worth a look.

