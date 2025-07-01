This affordable portable projector could be a great addition for summer movie nights

If you are on the hunt for a cheap portable projector for those hot summer evenings, Yaber has released a product that may pique your interest.

The T1 Pro brings “flexible entertainment for everyday spaces—all at an accessible price point,” according to the Chinese brand.

Weighing in at just 1.2kg, the mini projector should be easy to take on-the-go for a movie night.

It houses just one 8W speaker, and features a 180 degree rotating gimbal which, according to Yaber, means the projector can also be positioned on the wall or ceiling “without the need for additional mounts.”

Yaber also claims the screen size can range from 40 to 120 inches. Auto-keystone correction, auto-focus and intelligent screen alignment are also available.

Using a variant of Linux OS, the 1080p projector comes preloaded with Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

In terms of sound, Yaber’s latest entry is employing 'TurboSonic' technology which it says delivers “rich, room-filling sound with deeper bass and immersive spatial presence.”

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sporting a cylindrical design with an ambient disc at the bottom, the projector does somewhat resemble projectors such as the Xgimi MoGo 4 that also hit the shelves this year.

The T1 Pro is available for £170 / $160 (around AU$335), meaning Yaber is truly targeting the cheaper end of the projector market.

With quite a barebones offering in terms of streaming smarts and connectivity, the T1 Pro is certainly not competing with the likes of the four-star Samsung The Freestyle that can now regularly be found for around £499 in the UK.

Still, if you are looking for an uber-cheap portable projector for light viewing, Yaber’s latest model looks promising on paper.

MORE:

Here is our full review of the MoGo 4

And these are the best portable projectors we recommend

Projector screens: everything you need to know