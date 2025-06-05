Hisense's M2 Pro Smart Mini Projector is small. Like, really small. Measuring 19 x 22 x 23cm (7.6 x 8.6 x 9.1"), it's Hisense's smallest and most portable 4K projector yet. And weighing 3.9kg (8.6lbs), it's its lightest as well.

But small devices can be packed with tech. This features "next gen AI 4K Clarity technology", which uses algorithms to upscale images, reduce noise and optimise the contrast.

It also has Hisense's proprietary Triple Laser technology which gives it an expanded colour range. With 1300 lumens of brightness, the picture should be easy to see even in a room that isn't dark.

Setup promises to be simple thanks to Seamless Auto Keystone Correction and Seamless Auto Focus, while the optical zoom makes it more versatile with positioning – twist and turn it through a variety of angles, and it should still provide a clear and straight image.

Its picture size ranges from 65 to 200 inches, so it will suit a variety of uses, whether it's bedroom viewing or showing the big match out in the back garden. No screen? No problem. It will adjust the colour to compensate for non-white walls, giving you a more accurate picture.

The VIDAA operating system gives you all the usual streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+. And voice controls come courtesy of VIDAA Voice.

The M2 Pro is available to pre-order now for $1299 (around £950 / AU$1990) and will go on sale later this summer.

