The Nebula X1 is not your average portable projector

Nebula has launched the Nebula X1, a 4K smart projector that boasts a portable design and the brand’s first internal liquid cooling system.

The new projector could be ideal for outdoor screenings in the daytime and at night, thanks to a 3500 ANSI Lumens brightness and the so-called NebulaMaster technology, which the brand says can “improve contrast with enriched details in both bright and dark areas of the image.”

Nebula’s latest entry can also project a display up to 300 inches and offers Dolby Vision for an "unparalleled visual experience.”

It uses a built-in gimbal and can be placed on a projector stand, table, or the floor, with the optical engine and lens array then tilting up to 25 degrees. When moving the projector, you can also use its memory feature to remember the selected settings you chose for that room.

There’s some AI magic at play here, too. Nebula’s AI Spatial Adaptation auto set-up includes real-time autofocus, keystone correction, ambient light adaptation and wall colour adaptation, which can all be switched on via the remote control.

Portable projectors more often than not under-deliver on the audio performance front, so Nebula is attempting to dodge this with its four side-firing, internal speakers (two 15W and two 5W tweeters as well as two passive radiators).

On top of that, you can get two lossless wi-fi satellite speakers separately or part of a bundle with the projector. When using these optional wireless speakers, the audio drivers inside the X1 can be switched into subwoofer mode to create a 4.1.2 setup.

Nebula has included an internal liquid cooling system that the company says is comparable to that of a high-end desktop computer and apparently generates only 26dB of noise (about the same as a whisper).

For streaming capabilities, the Nebula X1 features the Google TV platform with Netflix built in. If you want to connect to a gaming system or Blu-ray player, the X1 also has two HDMI ports on the rear, including one with eARC compatibility.

The 4K projector goes on sale on 21st May for £2200 / $2999 (around AU$4550), and you can add on the 'accessory pack', which includes two wireless satellite speakers, one carry case and two wireless microphones for £500 / $999 (around AU$1040).

Nebula is offering a special promotion from 21st May to 15th June, where you can buy the bundle with the projector for £2350 (around AU$4885) in the UK and $3298 in the US. The projector on its own is also available at a lower price of £2100 (around $2790 / AU$4370) during this period.

That stand-alone price is a considerable amount more than the models on our best outdoor projectors guide, so it will be interesting to see if its weighty price tag is justified.

