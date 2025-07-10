Amazon Prime Day 2025 home cinema deals live: massive savings on OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars, AVRs, projectors and more
Tune in to our live blog as our experts recommend the best Prime Day home cinema deals
Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, and we're drowning in a sea of home cinema deals.
Ok, perhaps 'drowning' is pushing it slightly, but there are some excellent deals around right now, particularly if you're in the market for an OLED TV, Dolby Atmos soundbar, UST projector or an AV amplifier.
My favourite picks right now are the super-cinematic 77-inch LG C4 OLED TV for just £1600 at Amazon, and the Sony TA-AN1000 AV amplifier for only £699 at Richer Sounds.
Oh, did I mention Richer Sounds? I should have said – while 'Prime Day' is an Amazon thing, it prompts lots of other retailers to offer big discounts, too.
That means you can get great deals even if you're not a big Amazon fan.
So, while you can of course simply shop all Amazon Prime Day deals, that's limiting yourself to just one shop and restricting the types of products you will find.
Instead, why not stay tuned to this page, where our team of expert TV and AV reviewers will be live-blogging the best deals on their favourite products?
We will also be pointing out deals that should be avoided, regardless of how good they look on the surface.
Spotted a deal that we haven't? Or are you looking for the best deal on a specific product? Then get in touch with our experts either on our forums and social media channels, or directly using our shared whathifi@futurenet.com inbox.
Quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- Sony: new lowest-ever price for the A95L QD-OLED at Richer Sounds
- John Lewis: soundbar, Blu-ray and streaming deals
- Peter Tyson: big deals on projectors, speaker packages and soundbars
- Sevenoaks Sound & Vision: up to £1800 off home cinema packages
Editor's picks
The incredible Sony Bravia 8 II just got its first discount
The new Sony Bravia 8 II is an amazing TV. I know, because I reviewed it and I own its predecessor, the A95L.
Honestly, the Bravia 8 II is so good, it makes the brilliant A95L look a bit soft and flat – and that's really saying something.
And while most retailers are still charging the full price of £2999 for the 65-inch Bravia 8 II, there's a cheeky 10 per cent discount available that takes the price down to £2699 at Richer Sounds.
Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch QD-OLED TV: was £2999, now £2699 at Richer Sounds (save £300)
The Bravia 8 II is Sony's third-generation QD-OLED, and arguably the best TV it's ever produced. Brighter, more vibrant and sharper than previous models, it's exemplary across the board. And it sounds great for a TV, too.
This five-star budget 4K projector is now even... budget-er
The world of affordable 4K projectors hasn't really moved on much in recent years. Sure, we're seeing more laser models appearing, but, honestly, the switch to laser often isn't the upgrade you might think it is, with greater brightness and vibrancy coming at the expense of contrast and subtlety.
That's why we still recommend the Epson EH-TW7000, which we first reviewed way back in 2020.
It's a fairly compact projector that produces a crisp 4K picture through pixel-shifting technology. To some people, this isn't 'true' 4K, but the results speak for themselves, and the TW7000 is a superb performer.
Why am I talking about this older Epson projector now? Because it's dropped to just £850 at Amazon for Prime Day.
Save £350 on what is easily one of the best projectors at this price point. For the money, you'll get 4K resolution (via pixel-shifting technology), strong contrast, vibrant colour, and a cinematic appeal that goes well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema setup.
Five-stars
The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is back down to its lowest-ever price
Sennheiser's soundbars get rather overlooked in a see of Sonos, Sony and Samsung models (what is it with 'S'-named soundbar brands), but its Ambeo Soundbar Plus model is a real contender – and its reduced for Prime Day.
The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is the middle model in Sennheiser's Dolby Atmos range, but this smaller soundbar still packs a serious punch. And, right now, with a £400 saving, it's a super competitive price. A wide soundfield, good musical ability and easy set-up can be yours this Prime Day, as long as you're signed up to Prime.
Now, personally speaking, I would still take the Sonos Arc Ultra over the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, even though the Sonos is still full price (£999 at Amazon and everywhere else), but the Sennheiser is an undeniably classy device with impressively spacious sound despite it's fairly compact dimensions.
There's a big discount available on the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad – but you can save a further £500 if you buy a TV at the same time
The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad, which is a complete Dolby Atmos system in a box, has been discounted by a cool £500 for Prime Day.
While it was a little too pricey at launch, the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad delivers undeniably brilliant Dolby Atmos surround sound, and it does so in a fuss-free wireless setup.
But what's even cooler than that is that you can combine it with other products to get additional deals, so the discounts snowball.
I personally feel that the Theatre Quad system is a little too bass-light on its own, and is much better when the SA-SW5 subwoofer is added.
Said sub is already down from £699 to £626 at Peter Tyson – but that price drops by a further £150 if you add it to your basket along with the Theatre Quad system.
Sony SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer: was £699, now £476 at Peter Tyson (save £223)
The Theatre Quad is best with a bit of a bass boost, which is exactly what this wireless subwoofer provides. It's a serious bit of kit, but easy to set up and flexible about placement.
The price on page is £626, but an extra £150 will be discounted when it's added to your basket along with the Theatre Quad.
But it gets even better than that.
The 65-inch version of the Award-winning Bravia 8 OLED TV is already down from £2999 to £1899 at several retailers, but Peter Tyson is offering an extra 10 per cent discount on that, taking the price down to £1709 at Peter Tyson.
But I'm still not done!
By adding the Bravia 8 to the basket, you'll get an additional £500 off the Theatre Quad system.
Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80) 2024 OLED TV: was £2999 now £1709 at Peter Tyson (save £1290)
Lowest-ever price: £1709
The Sony Bravia 8 is a small but worthwhile upgrade on the Award-winning A80L, and it's now available with some heavy discounts. This is a great OLED TV that's balanced, immersive and even boasts good sound by TV standards. No wonder we proclaimed it the TV Product of the Year in our 2024 Awards.
Note that the price on page is £1899, but an extra 10% discount is applied when you add the TV to your basket.
So you're looking at getting a complete home cinema system that includes an Award-winning OLED TV, a serious Dolby Atmos speaker system and a hefty subwoofer for £3684.
That's a system that would have cost you £6197 when new, so by bundling deals, we've saved a huge £2513.
If you're wondering if other retailers are doing the same deals, some are, but none to the degree that Peter Tyson is. The next closest is Richer Sounds, which is charging £3947 for the same package.
For more info on this, check out my dedicated story:
Meet the team!
While I (Tom Parsons) am manning this live blog right now, posts will be appearing from several members of the What Hi-Fi? team over the coming hours and days.
We're all seasoned TV and home cinema reviewers (some of us are so seasoned that we're pretty much dry-brined at this point), and we take value very seriously, which is why we're also expert deal-hunters.
Read below to learn more about the people behind this blog.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time, he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cybersecurity policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi?, he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Alastair is in the process of turning his newly converted attic into a full-blown cinema room, so he walks the walk just as much as he talks the talk.
Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products for over 18 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. Tom is a huge fan of OLED TVs and Dolby Atmos speaker packages, but he also loves budget kit that punches above its price tag and appreciates lifestyle-friendly gear that allows more people to get a great home cinema experience at home.
Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital Editor for Cardiff University's Quench Magazine. Lewis graduated in 2021 and worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers before joining the What Hi-Fi? team. He is an avid gamer and movie-lover, and a champion of the 4K Blu-ray format.
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
Day 3 of Prime Day is here!
There was a time when Amazon Prime Day was just one day. Back then, the name made sense.
It quickly grew to a two-day bonanza, but this Prime Day is the first one that's going longer than that.
Not only are the deals still coming today, on day three – there will also be a day four.
Does that mean you should wait before pulling the trigger on that deal you've seen? In most cases, I would say "no".
While a few extra discounts might come along, I feel like the best are already here.
What's more, some of the best, most sought-after deals have already been snapped up, and the deals have gone.
The 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV is a great example – it was available for just £1099 at Amazon, but it's now out of stock.
We will do our best to make sure you don't miss out on any of the other great deals, though.
Speaking of which, the 55- and 77-inch versions of the LG C4 are still available with some amazing discounts.
I definitely recommend pouncing on one of these right now if you're in the market for an amazing OLED TV at a bargain price.
LG OLED55C4 2024 OLED TV was £1899 now £860 at Amazon (save £1039)
Lowest-ever price: £860
We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless.
LG OLED77C4 2024 OLED TV £3800 £1600 at Amazon (save £2200)
Lowest-ever price: £1600
While we haven't specifically tested the 77-inch version of the LG C4, experience tells us that it should perform just like the 65-inch model, which is superb. Expect punchy, sharp and detailed picture quality, reasonable sound and stellar gaming specs.