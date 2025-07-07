Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 sale is mere hours from starting, and our team of editors has been working hard to find the top home cinema and audio deals to be had in the run-up to the event.

And while we’re expecting more savings to appear when the clock strikes midnight and the event starts, if you don’t want to wait, we’ve spotted some top savings doing the rounds.

As ever, every deal has been personally vetted by our team of expert reviewers to check two key things. First, it’s on a product we have good knowledge of and, in most cases, have tested. Second, it’s a good discount, and the product hasn’t been significantly cheaper in the past.

With that out of the way, these are the five best early Prime Day deals we’ve spotted ahead of the event.

1. Sennheiser earbuds at their lowest price this year

If you need a new set of wireless earbuds, then the best deal we’ve spotted so far is on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, which are currently £182 on Amazon – the best price we’ve seen this year.

For your money, you’ll get an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that earned five stars from our reviewers. Highlights include a comfortable fit and rich, detailed and dynamic sound that will please any music fan.

Just don’t expect them to be the final word in active noise cancelling or call quality – two areas where we found rival sets from Bose and Sony outperform them.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Five stars Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £260 now £182 (save £78)

The Momentum True Wireless 4 boast a level of sonic refinement and comfort that makes them serious contenders at this level. As great alternatives to the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, they grant great sound, fit and features at a very tempting price.

Lowest price on black finish

2. A flipping good deal on a JBL Bluetooth speaker

The JBL Flip 7 is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker that easily earned its five-star rating when we reviewed it in April.

The £14 discount currently on offer at Richer Sounds, which lets you buy it for £115, might not sound amazing at first.

But, considering how new and good the Flip is, we would still recommend any buyer looking for a compact, loud and musical Bluetooth speaker at least consider it.

As our testers said in our full JBL Flip 7 review:

“JBL has tweaked the Flip 7’s sound while adding a pleasing host of new features, performance benefits and improvements to its build and design, making for what now feels like the most well-rounded Flip ever. At this price, we can’t see much beating it.”

Save £14 JBL Flip 7: was £129 now £115 at Richer Sounds The JBL Flip 7 is a wonderfully portable Bluetooth speaker that combines the brand's iconic rugged design (compared to the likes of a burrito) alongside superb sound. Released in April, it's a level up from its predecessor, the Flip 6, with upgrades including a strong feature set, excellent build quality and skilful handling of dynamics and rhythms. It's not a massive discount, but any discount on this new speaker is still a big deal. Only in Black.

3. There’s nothing iFi about this DAC deal

Want a desktop DAC to elevate your wired headphones’ sound? Then our editors would strongly recommend taking a look at Amazon’s current deal on the iFi Zen DAC 3.

The compact, desk friendly DAC is currently available on Amazon for £179. That is a £50 saving on its normal price.

We gave the unit a solid four-star rating when we reviewed it, with our testers praising its smooth refined presentation and spacious sound.

In fact, the only things that stopped it from getting five stars were its price and a slight lack of sonic punch compared to rivals. But, at its current discounted price, we’re more than happy to recommend it.

Save 22% iFi Zen DAC 3: was £229 now £179 at Amazon The iFi Zen DAC 3's refined presentation, solid build quality, and versatile connectivity make it a worthy addition to anyone's desktop. Now, with the biggest price drop we've ever seen, you can get superior sound at a cracking price.

4. One giant TV to rule them all

Our editor (me), predicted Prime Day would bring a wealth of great deals on Mini LED TVs. And based on what we’ve seen in the run up that’s definitely going to happen.

Before the event has even started, we’ve seen huge savings on 100-inch Hisense sets and more. But, if you want our advice, there’s only one you should be seriously considering right now. Specifically, the savings to be had on the award-winning, five-star TCL C805K.

You can buy the 85-inch TCL C805K for £1299 at Richer Sounds right now. Sure, that’s not the biggest saving ever, and it has sold at that price before. But based on our experience testing Mini LED sets, this is a brilliant buy.

For your money, you’ll get a giant screen TV, with dazzling peak brightness levels and a level of uniformity you just don’t get on many similarly priced rivals.

Save £280 TCL 85C805K: was £1,579 now £1,299 at Richer Sounds The Award-winning TCL 85C805K is our recommendation to anyone looking for an affordable TV above the conventional 65-inch screen size. Its Mini LED backlight delivers excellent brightness levels, and HDR performance is also impressive. The C805K is also a great choice for gamers looking for an immersive, large-screen experience, too, especially when it's subject to a saving of £280.

5. A top saving on five star open back headphones

If you’re a hi-fi fanatic looking for a fantastic set of wired, open-back headphones, then this is the pre-Prime Day deal you’ve been looking for.

You can grab the five-star Grado SR325x open-back headphones for £247 at Peter Tyson. That is a sizable £82 saving on a multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winner. For your cash, you’ll be treated to a distinctive-looking set of cans our reviewers have recommended to discerning music fans for years.

Highlights include excellent dynamics, huge levels of detail and a rugged, audiophile-friendly design. As we said in our SR325x review, “Grado's SR325x open-back headphones remain a class leader at this level.”

MORE:

Check out all of Richer Sounds’ current TV deals

Huge home cinema savings are available at Amazon

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision also has some solid AV deals as well