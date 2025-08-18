Another Monday, another fresh entry into our weekly Rewind hi-fi and home cinema news digest where we detail the top stories to break over the past seven days.

And boy what a week it was! Despite most people sensibly logging off for summer shenanigans, hi-fi and home cinema firms seemed hellbent on keeping our team of experts busy.

Over the past seven days the What Hi-Fi? team has contended with everything from awesome new 48-inch OLED TVs to dinky new vinyl formats.

Here’s everything you need to know.

We offered our hot take on a key home cinema topic

(Image credit: McIntosh)

In the world of “proper” home cinema, there’s always one key decision every aficionado needs to make. Specifically, should you go the AVR or separates route?

There are pros and cons to both approaches, just as there are when comparing systems to separates in hi-fi, so answering the question more broadly is tricky.

The answer ultimately depends on key details, including what sort of set-up you want to build, your budget and the space you’re working with.

But, that aside, we took a pretty decent crack at it last week, penning a fresh AVR vs separates guide.

Read our full AVR vs separates guide

We took Eversolo’s streaming amp for an opening spin

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We first got a look at the Eversolo Play at the High End Munich show earlier this year. But it was only last week that we managed to get a version of it into our listening rooms.

Specifically the swanky Eversolo Play CD Edition, which as the name suggests inserts a CD player into the already crammed streaming amplifier's chassis.

And while it’s too early to offer a final verdict, our audio and hi-fi editor, Kashfia Kabir found lots to like about it after taking it for an opening spin.

So much so that she felt the need to pen a cheeky feature detailing the six most interesting things about it she’s found so far.

Read the full story: 6 things I learned after spending 24 hours with the Eversolo Play CD Edition streaming amplifier

There’s a new tiny vinyl format

(Image credit: Vertere)

Last week we saw further proof that you can in fact teach an old dog new tricks with the launch of a brand new, supposedly eco-friendly, vinyl format. Specifically, the launch of US start-up Tiny Vinyl’s new four-inch format.

We haven’t had a record in the format in yet, but the company promises it will work on standard record players and claims it is made of 100 per cent bio-attributed vinyl and weighs a modest 15g per disc. To put that in context, a standard LP weighs around 140g.

If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, the firm has also already inked some pretty big deals and the format is set to go on sale in US retailer Target later this year, starting with releases from Chapell Roan, Katseye, Ghost, Doechii, Gracie Adams and The Rolling Stones.

Read the full story: Tiny Vinyl: a new cute and eco-friendly way to enjoy your favourite records

We hunted down the 10 most valuable vinyl albums in July

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Speaking of vinyl, last week our content director, Joe Cox, put his detective cap back on and penned the latest entry into our monthly Spins And Needles column, where he once again revealed the most valuable vinyl records sold on Discogs last month. And once again, the list includes some surprising entries…

Read the full story: The 10 most valuable vinyl records sold on Discogs last month (July 2025)

We issued a warning to hi-fi fans

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We audio visual experts at What Hi-Fi? are used to being used as tech support by our friends and family whenever they’re setting up a new hi-fi or home cinema.

And while we’re fine with that, sometimes even happy to help, there’s no getting around the fact there are a few common mistakes we frequently see people make that can make the process of setting up your kit a little repetitive.

Which is why our deputy editor, Andy Madden, took the time to write an advice piece, detailing how to avoid falling victim to one of the most common mistakes we encounter.

Read the full story: This hidden hi-fi danger can ruin the sound from your stereo speakers – here’s how to avoid it

We ran two five-star standmount speakers head-to-head

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you jumped to our best standmount speaker buying guide over the past year, you will almost certainly have seen the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning B&W 606 S3 among our recommendations – and for good reason.

The speakers have long been one of the best options available for less than £1000. But, this month a new challenger appeared, in the shape of the awesome new Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2.

Described by our technical editor, Ketan Bharadia, as the B&Ws’ arch-rival, we couldn’t resist the urge to detail our experience running the two head to head last week.

Read the full story: Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 vs Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3

We tested one of 2025’s best 48-inch OLED TVs

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Oceans)

If you read our best OLED TV guide any time over the past few years you’ll likely have seen a key trend – LG’s C-series dominating the best 48-inch OLED slot.

But, this year, like the B&W speakers above, the competition has come out guns-blazing, and there may well be a new top dog in town in the shape of the 48-inch Panasonic Z90B, which we finished reviewing last week.

Offering the same authentic, balanced picture that Panasonic OLEDs have become famous for, plus flawless app and HDR support and more, make no mistake: the 48-inch Z90B is one of the best 48-inch OLEDs to arrive this year.

Read our full 48-inch Panasonic Z90B review

