This ultra-portable Anker Nebula projector is at a tempting discount right now

If you are on the hunt for a portable projector with a decent saving, this could be the one for you. The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is currently on sale for £450 at Amazon.

Its dinky design and built-in battery make it ideal for movie nights on-the-go, so much so that it currently holds the crown as our top pick in our best portable projectors guide.

While it may not be the lowest price we have seen, a saving of £100 on this four-star projector is certainly not to be sniffed at.

It might have only a 1080p resolution, but what it lacks in pixel clarity, it more than makes up for in portability.

The LED-lit DLP projection system is capable of delivering a reasonably impressive claimed peak brightness of 400 ANSI Lumens.

Furthermore, the built-in Google operating system is handily packed with streaming apps. Set up is incredibly easy, too, as the system automatically works out the image's keystone, focus, and image size.

While the Nebula Mars 3 Air is categorised as a portable, when we reviewed it, it felt more like a crossover home entertainment projector, pitting it against the likes of Samsung's The Freestyle and the BenQ GS50. At this price, it's a real steal.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we say in our full Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review,

"The Mars 3 Air’s pictures comfortably outgun those of most portable rivals in pretty much every department. For starters, we’re really struck by how sharp and detailed everything looks."

All of this adds up to make it an easy recommendation at its current price.

MORE:

Read our Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review

And these are the best portable projectors you can currently buy

You might also want one of the best soundbars to go with it