Xgimi has announced two portable projectors less than a year after the launch of the MoGo 3 Pro

Xgimi has announced two portable projectors to join its line-up: the MoGo 4 and MoGo 4 Laser.

The China-based company says the projectors combine “portability, power and style in a sleek, coffee-cup-sized form factor.”

Both of them feature Google TV with Netflix support, along with WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and HDMI ARC ports.

They have a built-in battery with a claimed two-and-a-half hours of playback time on Eco mode, as well as an integrated stand. A mini remote is also included with both projectors and hangs from a clip on the side.

Auto-keystone correction is available, too, and the projector can rotate all the way round on its base stand.

In terms of audio, there are integrated dual 6W Harman Kardon speakers for what Xgimi says will be “crystal-clear 360° audio”.

Launching at £509 / $499 (around AU$1060), the MoGo 4 projector has 1080p Full HD images with up to 450 ISO Lumens brightness. The image can be projected up to 120 inches.

The MoGo 4 Laser is launching at the higher price of £679 / $799 (around AU$1415). It uses triple-laser technology and can supposedly reach 550 ISO Lumens.

It’s intriguing that Xgimi has decided to launch these new projectors less than a year after the ultra-portable MoGo 3 Pro hit the shelves. We like that projector’s sharp picture, although the limited HDR capabilities and inconsistent auto-keystone correction resulted in a three-star rating.

That model also did not include a built-in battery, whereas the new entries do, so it will be interesting to see how they compare.

