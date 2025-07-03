The LG C4 is on sale, but if you're on a tight budget, we'd go for this OLED TV instead

If we were to recommend just one TV, then it would have to be the LG C4. It's bright and powerful, and it has a gorgeous premium feel. It's also on sale right now for only £699.

But if that's outside of your budget, then the LG B4 is also a fantastic telly, and you can pick the 48-inch model up for just £520.

Amazon says that there are only five of the TVs left in stock at the time of writing, so if you want to get your hands on the LG B4 for this very reasonable sum, now may well be the perfect time.

LG B4 48-inch: was £899 now £520 at Amazon The 48-inch B4 is perfect for those who want something bigger than a tiny 32-inch set but don't want their telly to take over their living room. It's also ideal for gamers who want a high-performing OLED monitor that just about fits on a desk. And now at £520, it's at a fantastic price.

Note that we haven't reviewed the B4; however, based on our review of 2023's B3 OLED and the Award-winning 48-inch C4, we are happy to flag this deal.

LG has a consistent track record for delivering excellent picture quality and impressive features across its OLED lineup, and the B4 is (on paper) no exception.

Getting the benefits of OLED, including pixel-level lighting control and supreme contrast, at this price is a rare treat.

You can expect perfect black levels thanks to the OLED panel technology, and, while this isn't one of LG's brighter OLED Evo panels, LG promises that it will, "shine with lifelike colours".

The B4's feature set is where it truly excels, as LG gave it a major overhaul for 2024. First and foremost is the upgraded chipset, LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor, to be exact, which drives a host of picture and sound-enhancing features.

This includes the ability to intelligently tweak the settings to best suit the content you're watching, as well as adapting the sound based on your environment.

Gaming performance also gets a major boost, thanks to the inclusion of four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, up from two on the previous generation model.

They can all handle 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, while LG's excellent Game Optimiser feature sports a handy menu system that allows you to quickly adapt settings and see crucial information such as frame rate at a glance.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better gaming display with these credentials, alongside the built-in webOS streaming platform, HDMI eARC socket for pairing external sound systems and promised four years of software updates.

You also get the benefit of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support, which is scarcely found in the realm of gaming monitors.

And, while 48 inches might be stretching the limits of desktop display sizes, you can certainly get away with it being a monitor-style display if you have a sturdy and spacious desk.

Amazon's deal that drops the B4's price to £520 is a seriously tempting offer; don't hesitate if you're after a compact OLED at a bargain price.

