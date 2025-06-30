To celebrate our Home Cinema Week, which runs from 30th June to 6th July, we want to hear from you about how you watch films and TV shows.

We all know that streaming has only gone from strength to strength in the last few years, with the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus becoming the norm for how some households watch their favourite movies.

Watching on streaming services does not take up any physical space and, if you watch a lot of films, you can end up spending far less money streaming movies and shows in the long run.

But the purists among us (team What Hi-Fi? included) often prefer to watch on 4K Blu-ray. That is because the bit rate, or amount of data processed per second, is generally higher than that of streaming, which results in better overall picture and sound quality.

It is also rather lovely to be able to hold your favourite film in your hands, and to own it to watch whenever you want, instead of worrying when it will be taken off your preferred streaming platform.

That’s why our TV and AV test room contains multiple shelves of 4K Blu-rays. Enough about us, though, we want to hear from you!

We would love to know how you consume movies and TV shows these days.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do you find yourself relying on streaming services more and more, or do you still prefer buying a physical copy?

Or is your collection from the days before streaming now gathering dust?

Maybe you buy physical discs more to collect rather than watch? This is a no-judgment zone, so don’t worry.

Speaking of collecting, how do you feel about limited edition discs such as Steelbooks?

We want your answers to all these questions, and your wider thoughts on physical media and streaming. We'll pull together the best responses for a feature to be published at the end of Home Cinema Week.

You can post your thoughts in the comments section of this page, on our social media channels or directly on our forums.

Thank you in advance for your contributions!

MORE:

Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s Home Cinema Week 2025

Are Dolby Atmos soundbar systems killing affordable home cinema speaker packages?

Here are the best 4K Blu-ray players you can buy right now