There could be some good news for cinema lovers – London’s Prince Charles Cinema may be expanding with a second site.

Paul Vickery, the cinema’s head of programming, told The Guardian that a new cinema could be opening in Stratford with talk of it standing in the place of the former Stratford Picturehouse site.

Currently the cinema is situated in Leicester Square, but the building has faced uncertainty in the past few years. Early this year, for example, the PCC was threatened with closure partially due to rising rent costs according to its website.

While Westminster Council has now deemed the cinema an ‘Asset to Community Value’, there is still an ongoing fight for the cinema to have a long-term lease. Vickery adds that this new cinema would be an expansion rather than a replacement for the iconic venue.

We are all big supporters of independent cinema here at What Hi-Fi?, so this possible second site is music to our ears. It's something of a haven for many of us in the team, offering a place to watch underground gems and blockbuster releases alike.

This possible new site, though, could make for even more of a draw.

Although the PCC is a culturally iconic landmark for film-lovers across the UK, its setup could do with some tweaking. There is no Dolby Atmos available, so you’re not getting the most immersive experience possible.

In some of the cinemas there is also a dip in the middle of the seating layout so if you are stuck behind a tall patron, good luck seeing the whole screen.

They are also not the most comfortable seats we have seen. Our editor-in-chief, Alastair Stevenson, has employed a one-film rule at the cinema, so movie marathons are unfortunately off the cards. That's because his "old and creaky" joints (his words not mine) can no longer take hour upon hour of sitting in the PCC seats.

We’re not at all saying this should stop you from visiting the cinema. After all, where else can you watch Sense and Sensibility and Apocalypse Now on the same day? On top of that, the community feel of the PCC is hard to come across especially in central London among the fast-paced bustle of commuters and tourists.

This potential new site, however, brings the opportunity to modernise the original's outdated sound setup and seating issue – and that should make the PCC’s excellent curated experience more enjoyable than ever.

It's not set in stone that the cinema will be expanding to a second site, but it would be a great way to combine the PCC's carefully crafted programming with a first-class cinema setup. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled, and will keep you lovely lot updated.

