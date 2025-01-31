Earlier this year, my friend found The Little Black Book Of London (published way back in 2010) in a charity shop and gave it to me as a gift. It’s both a treasure trove and a time capsule, complete with a whole back page dedicated just to useful web pages. But one section stuck out to me; the cinema page. Almost half of the indie movie theatres on that list have closed, making the crisis of the industry crystal clear. In that section is the Prince Charles Cinema, standing stoically among its many now-fallen comrades. And now, it needs your help to keep running.

The Prince Charles Cinema has been a landmark for movie lovers across the capital since the ‘60s, drawing in crowds for both big blockbusters and niche films. It’s nestled in Leicester Square, making it one of the last independent cinemas in the whole of Central London. Despite the pandemic closing many cinemas nationwide, the Prince Charles remained and recorded a quarter of a million tickets sold in 2024.

Unfortunately, right now the building is under threat. the building’s owner, Criterion Capital, is demanding terms that could lead to it being evicted, according to the Prince Charles’ website.

As well as this, their landlord Zedwell LSQ wants to increase rents and introduced a six-month break clause in a new lease agreement.

A petition will be sent to Zedwell, Criterion Capital, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and the culture secretary Lisa Nandy. You can find the petition on 38 Degrees .

(Image credit: 38 Degrees)

For so many people, the Prince Charles is more than just a cinema. It’s a place that shows that indie gem you’ve been dying to see on the big screen, or a B-movie horror to giggle at with your friends. On top of that, you can get £1 screenings if you’re a member, a price that is mighty rare these days.

I got to see Melancholia for the first time there, a 2011 gem I had never seen screened before. On the complete other side of the coin, I watched The Muppets Take Manhattan, complete with a joyous round of applause to mark the end.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But don’t just take my word for it. What Hi-Fi’s Editor in Chief Alastair Stevenson said: "The Prince Charles is a home away from home for B-movie fans, such as myself. Sure it's a little rough around the edges, and you need to avoid the middle rows at all cost, but it is a landmark and place I have nothing but fond memories of. Whether it was watching Love Witch on Valentine's with my wife, or laughing out loud with an entire cinema full of similarly minded film aficionados during They Live's iconic fight scene, some of my best memories are from it. Too few venues focussed on cult classics exist, and London will be worse off without it."

What Hi-Fi? contributor Tom Wiggins added: "In a part of London where the major chain cinemas that surround it are practically identical, both in their often slightly bleak vibe and the films they show, the Prince Charles Cinema is a scrappy utopia for people who don’t just want to watch another tedious Marvel movie. Whether it’s a Paul Verhoven all-nighter including RoboCop, Starship Troopers and Total Recall; a raucous tribute showing of the Beastie Boys’ Awesome; I Fuckin' Shot That! after Adam Yauch (aka MCA) died in 2012; or a screening of Daniel Kitson’s hybrid of stand-up and storytelling It’s Always Right Now, Until It’s Later, the PCC stands out as one of the few remaining cinemas that exists purely for the love of movies, rather than trying to bankrupt people with popcorn."

If you, like us, have fond memories of the Prince Charles and don't want to see it disappear like so many cinemas in The Little Black Book of London, do consider signing their petition.

MORE:

These are the best projectors we recommend

And here are the best movie soundtracks to test your system

Check out the best TV deals