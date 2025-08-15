It’s official – the surprise animated hit KPop Demon Hunters is getting a limited cinema run.

It was launched as a Netflix exclusive in June but the streaming platform has decided to bring it to the big screen with a special series of sing-along screenings across the UK, US and Canada on the 23rd and 24th August.

In case you haven't heard of this smash hit, here’s the low down. The film follows three girls, all part of a K-Pop group named Huntrix, who also just so happen to fight demons. Clue’s in the name, I guess.

When they sing together and connect with their fans, a seal between our world and the demon realm is strengthened for another season. But when a rival boyband group threatens to destroy everything they have worked so hard for, the fate of the entire world could be at stake.

Suffice to say, viewers absolutely love it. For months, my social media feed has been inundated with fan content for the film, from cosplays to perfectly polished dance covers.

Three of the songs featured in the film have also got into the Billboard Global 200 charts, with the biggest hit, Golden, reaching the top spot on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Even if demon-hunting K-Pop bands aren’t really your cup of tea, the fact it’s getting a big screen release should be music to the ears of any film lover.

By bringing the film to big screens across the world, Netflix is admitting that seeing a film in the cinema is still the best experience you can get. Especially with the addition of a sing-along, the sense of community and shared experience should be at the forefront of the event.

Even though Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, it still recognises the magic of a collective experience at the cinema. That’s pretty great if you ask me.

Of course, the cynic in me knows that Netflix may just be in it for the money, but I’m choosing to see the undeniable positives that have come with this decision to bring a streaming hit to the cinema.

After all, who knows? This could mean we will see more films originally only released on streaming get their time to shine on a bigger stage.

