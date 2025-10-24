Whether it’s through a single soundbar or a full-fat multi-speaker sound system, Dolby Atmos can provide a great way to experience movies with excellent levels of immersion.

In our test room, we have a range of discs that we use to put a system’s Atmos performance to the test. There's often a common theme among lots of these discs, as they tend to fit into the thriller genre and usually feature their fair share of big explosions and action-packed soundtracks.

Take one of the newest discs to enter our test room – Alex Garland’s dystopian action movie Civil War.

With gunfire and hovering helicopters galore, this film is ideal to see how well a sound system performs when it comes to the feeling of complete immersion that is comparable to your experience in the cinema.

But there’s another genre that is often overlooked when it comes to Dolby Atmos performance, and that’s musicals.

While it does not necessarily challenge an Atmos system in the same way as an action-packed movie such as Thunderbolts or Dune: Part Two, the genre gives it a chance to really add to the immersion of the experience.

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A perfect example of this is Wicked, which is the latest film we have added to our 4K Blu-ray rotation in the test room. It’s proven to be a great test disc already, and not just because of its show-stopping songs.

One scene that has been on repeat ever since we got the film in our room is the epic finale where Defying Gravity is performed in all its glory.

For the musical nerds among us, this will need no explanation but let us fill the rest of you in. The musical hit follows Elphaba (portrayed excellently by Cynthia Erivo), a young woman born with green skin who has been mocked and shunned all her life.

When she enrols in Shiz University in the Land of Oz, she doesn’t expect things to be any different. But when she forms an unlikely friendship with Ariana Grande’s Galinda, she thinks she may have found her place.

The finale takes place on the top of a castle's parapet. As the chorus ramps up and the vocals hit soaring high notes, it's a great challenge to see how a system balances this with the brassy yet subtle soundtrack.

And it's not just Wicked that has proved to be excellent Atmos testing material. With Hamilton on Disney Plus, the fact it is a recorded stage performance certainly tests a different aspect of an Atmos sound system compared to more action-heavy films.

The bustle of the audience and their reactions during key moments really help to give the viewing experience that extra layer of immersion and, with the right Atmos system, it feels like you could be seated right next to them.

It's the same reason many people prefer to watch live sports with a surround sound system; it makes you feel like you are there with the crowd.

So when you next want to put your home cinema system through its paces, think about sitting back and getting stuck into an all-singing, all-dancing movie night.

