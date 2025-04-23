Sony WF-C710N $119.99 at Best Buy Check Amazon Check Walmart Bluetooth 5.3

Weight 5.4g (each) Sony knows how to make a great pair of affordable wireless earbuds, and the C710N continue the streak. They’re comfortable, capable noise-cancellers that deliver a grown-up performance for not a huge amount of money. If your budget can stretch a bit further, this is the pair to go for. For Fulsome, controlled bass

Great sense of musicality

Clear, detailed and dynamic

Good ANC for the money Against No aptX or LDAC support

Weight 4.6g (each) The C510 offer a solid set of features for their price. The ambient mode isn't quite as effective as we would like, and they do feel a bit cheap. But with longer battery life than the WF-C710N and a fun, energetic sound, the Sonys are a brilliant, cheap buy. For Compact, comfortable, and streamlined design

Fun, engaging, and musical sound

Multipoint Bluetooth for simultaneous device connections

Long battery life Against Build looks and feels cheap

Ambient sound mode could be better

No aptX or LDAC support

If you’re in the market for the best wireless earbuds, chances are you’ve got one or two models from Sony on your shortlist.

Today, we’re specifically comparing the budget Sony WF-C510 against the newer and slightly pricier Sony WF-C710N. Both pairs of wireless earbuds have earned a well-deserved five stars in our reviews, making them some of the best affordable offerings around.

As for how they stack up against each other? Scroll on down to find out.

Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C510: price

The Sony WF-C710N are positioned as step-up wireless earbuds from the WF-C510. Priced at £100 / €120 / $120 / AU$189, they maintain the same price point as their predecessors, the Award-winning WF-C700N.

The WF-C510 come in at a cheaper £55 / $60 / AU$110, making them firmly entry-level wireless earbuds.

For context, other models in this market segment include the Apple AirPods 4 (£129 / $129 / AU$219) and JBL Live Pro 2 TWS which launched at £130 / $150 / AU$200 but can now be found at around the same price as the WF-C710N. The EarFun Air are another alternative to the WF-C510, available for around £35 / $50 / $40.

The price difference between the two Sony models is relatively significant – if budget is your primary concern, the C510 offer tremendous value.

** Winner: Sony WF-C510 **

Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C510: design and comfort

(Image credit: Future)

The WF-C710N bring a fresh design approach to Sony's mid-range lineup. Most notably, they're available in a transparent Glass Blue finish that provides a peek at the inner workings – something we haven't seen from Sony before. They're also available in pink, white, and black. The transparent finish looks subtle yet distinctive, and will appeal to those with a penchant for retro aesthetics.

The C710N earbuds are chunkier than the WF-C510, featuring a slightly concave touch-sensitive surface. The charging case is also bulkier. Each earbud weighs 5.4g, making them slightly heavier than the C510 buds.

In contrast, the WF-C510 are Sony's smallest earbuds to date, weighing just 4.6g each and making them an excellent option for those with smaller ears. Their streamlined design is compact and minimal, though they do look and feel cheaper than previous Sony models. The pill-shaped charging case is solid if somewhat plain, but it's very thin and pocket-friendly.

Both models include silicone eartips in various sizes (the C710N come with XS, M, and XL sizes), and both provide impressive comfort and stability. The WF-C510 buds achieve an excellent seal and stability despite their minimal design, while the larger WF-C710N may provide a more secure fit for some users due to their size. Some might find the larger C710N easier to grip out of the case and manoeuvre into place, but it all depends on your ears and preferences.

The WF-C510 come in blue, yellow, black and white finishes, with a less premium feel than Sony's previous models. Both earbuds feature IPX4 water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and light rain.

** Winner: Draw **

Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C510: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Here's where the differences become more pronounced. While both models share some features, the WF-C710N offer several significant upgrades that justify their higher price point.

Both models support Bluetooth 5.3, and feature similar codec support (SBC and AAC, with neither offering aptX or LDAC). Both are also compatible with Sony's Headphones app, offering equaliser controls and sound presets.

The WF-C710N, however, include active noise-cancelling with Dual Noise Sensor filters, which provide effective ANC performance, especially in the lower mid and bass frequencies. This is a significant advantage over the WF-C510, which don’t offer ANC at all, though they do include an Ambient Sound Control mode that can be tweaked on a scale of 0-20 in the app, with a voice passthrough function to better capture voices while suppressing noise.

The C710N also feature auto-pause and wear detection, which automatically stops your music when you remove an earbud. This feature is absent on the C510. Quick Attention mode on the C710N allows you to hold your finger on the right earbud to enable transparency mode without removing the bud. It’s a handy feature, though we noticed a slight delay in activation.

Call quality is another area where the C710N excel, with Precise Voice Pickup Technology and wind noise reduction helping to deliver clear voices while suppressing background noise (including gentle gusts of wind).

The controls also differ between the models – the C710N buds use touch controls on a concave surface, while the C510 employ physical buttons. Both are well-implemented, though the C710N controls could benefit from more customisation options, particularly for volume adjustment. The C510's physical buttons respond well to single, double and triple taps for playback control, with multiple presses controlling volume without feeling too intrusive.

Both models support Sony's 360 Reality Audio and DSEE audio processing, which can upscale low-resolution audio files.

As for battery life, the WF-C710N deliver 8.5 hours from the buds with ANC on, plus another 21.5 hours from the case, for a total of 30 hours. With ANC off, this extends to 40 hours total.

The WF-C510 offer up to 11 hours from the buds and another 11 hours from the case, for a 22-hour total. Both models charge via USB-C.

** Winner: Sony WF-C710N **

Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C510: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both sets of earbuds maintain Sony's reputation for excellent sound quality at their respective price points, but there are notable differences in their listening experience and sound quality.

The WF-C710N earbuds deliver a weight, solidity, and fullness in the bass department that makes them sound substantial and authoritative. The earbuds extract an impressive amount of detail for their price point, too.

Notes are painted with texture and sharply defined, while vocals display good detail and expression with a natural warmth that connects with the listener. The WF-C710N also maintain excellent timing even when handling complex rhythmic patterns.

The WF-C510 also deliver a fun, engaging and musical sound. But there's less in the way of detail and dynamics. This is hardly a surprise given the difference in price between them, but they still serve up a performance similar in character, with solid, weighty bass and a driven delivery. The quality of the midrange and treble is good too, while vocals come through solid, expressive and with natural warmth. They might not be blessed with the same amount of detail, insight and separation as the more expensive pair, but for the money, it's still an excellent effort.

** Winner: Sony WF-C710N **

Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C510: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The choice between these two excellent Sony earbuds ultimately comes down to your priorities and budget.

The WF-C510 offer exceptional value, a fun, engaging sound, good comfort, and a solid set of features for their price. They're perfect for those on a tight budget who want straightforward, no-frills wireless earbuds that sound great. Their 11-hour battery life (from the buds alone) is impressive for casual users who may not need a frequent recharge.

The WF-C710N, however, justify their higher price with significant upgrades across the board. Their effective noise-cancelling with Dual Noise Sensor technology gives them an obvious edge when it comes to isolating you from the outside world. Call quality is excellent, the touch controls work well, and they feel like a more expensive pair of buds.

If you're primarily concerned with getting the best sound quality for the least money, prefer smaller earbuds, and don't need noise cancellation, the WF-C510 represent a superb buy, but we can't help but be hugely impressed by the all-round appeal and abilities of the WF-C710N.

** Winner: Sony WF-C710N **

