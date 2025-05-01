JLab’s sporty open-ear buds offer crowd-pleasing features at a rather palatable price

JLab’s Epic Open Sport earbuds have officially landed, aiming to bring a premium wireless open-ear audio experience at a lower price point than the competition.

Priced at £120 / $115 / AU$200, they undercut the likes of the £179 Sony LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) and £299.95 Bose Ultra Open Earbuds by a considerable margin (though the Sony can currently be snapped up for £109 at Amazon and the Bose offers extra features like immersive audio).

While we’ve yet to take JLab’s offering for a spin, their specs seem promising. As with other open-ear designs, their 14.2mm custom-tuned drivers are positioned in front of the ear rather than inside it, allowing listeners to maintain awareness of their surroundings whilst enjoying music, podcasts and calls.

Elsewhere, the earbuds carried Hi-Res Audio certification. Compatible Android users can take advantage of the higher-quality LDAC codec support, while iPhone owners are limited to AAC codec compatibility.

Battery life is reasonable for an open-ear setup, with JLab claiming seven hours of playback from the earbuds and an extra 23 hours from the case, before having to reach for a charging cable.

(Image credit: JLab)

Their adjustable, flexible ear hooks also look like they should provide a secure fit during runs and sweat-inducing gym sessions, and those with glasses will appreciate their slimline design, which should avoid any conflicts with the majority of frames.

Four dedicated noise-cancelling microphones should, according to JLab, make for clear hands-free calls, while minimising background noise in the process. Touch and button controls manage playback, calls and volume, all of which can be customised via the JLab companion app.

Additional features include Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint connectivity for simultaneous connection to two devices, and IP55 certification for protection against sweat and dust.

Without having tested them ourselves, it’s hard to see how much they offer for the cash compared to their more expensive rivals, so we’ll approach with cautious optimism for the time being – especially after our disappointing experience with another wallet-friendly pair of open-ears in the form of the Huawei FreeClip . Watch this space.

