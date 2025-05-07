Sennheiser expands its mid-range Accentum line with a pair of "liberating" open wireless earbuds

Sennheiser's has announced it is expanding its mid-range Accentum line with the Accentum Open, a "non-occlusive" pair of wireless earbuds which fit on the ear, rather than digging deep into your lugholes.

The new open-design earbuds are the latest entry into a trend that started to gather steam in 2024 thanks to the appearance of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and the Sony LinkBuds Open. Panasonic is also getting on board with its recently announced RB-F10.

The Accentum Open seem to follow say trend as other recent open-design earbuds, with each earpiece clocking in at around 4.4g. Sennheiser promises that the buds' combination of lightness plus their non-intrusive design makes the Accentum Open "liberating to use".

At the heart of Accentum Open is an 11mm dynamic transducer, in a design that's situated just outside the ear canal, leading to less wearer fatigue and providing greater awareness of the environment by allowing outside sounds to enter the ear more freely.

​The new earbuds house dual beamforming microphones for "dependable hands-free call quality", filtering out background noise for clearer, more intelligible conversations.

The Accentum Open also support Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity for seamlessly switching between multiple devices such as laptops and smartphones.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The earbuds offer up to 6.5 hours of playback on a single charge, and a total of 28 hours when the charging case is in play. Thanks to their fast-charging abilities, 10 minutes of juice from a USB cable will grant you up to 1.5 hours of listening time.

According to Friederike Menking, Sennheiser's Project Manager:

"Accentum Open was designed to complement your busy life, not complicate it. Whether you are listening to music, catching up on a podcast at your desk or checking in with your friends on your way to the train, the ease of use is second only to the sound".

The new Sennheiser Accentum Open are available in either a black or cream finish, priced at £70 / €90 / $130. Considering the prices of their open rivals, including the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC (£179 / $179) and the Sony LinkBuds Open (£179 / $200), that's an attractively low amount for the Sennheiser buds.

From the over-ear Accentum Wireless to the Accentum Plus Wireless, we haven't exactly adored Sennheiser's mid-range line thus far, so maybe their competitive RRP will help the Open to a better result for the established brand.

