Panasonic jumps on the open design bandwagon with its comfortable, sport-ready wireless buds

Panasonic has announced the latest addition to its range of wireless earbuds, the RB-F10. Jumping on the open-design bandwagon that gathered momentum in 2024 with the likes of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and the Sony LinkBuds Open, Panasonic's open contenders are designed with comfort and connectivity in mind.

The RB-F10 are designed to be a compact and comfortable set of earbuds, but Panasonic promises a "rich and powerful sound" from the buds' 17x12mm drive units. The new buds use an over-ear hook for greater stability, with a driver that sits outside the ear canal rather than burrowing into it – think of the new Powerbeats Pro 2 crossed with the single-frame Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 and you're in the right sort of area.

The new earbuds feature two built-in mics alongside beamforming technology and Panasonic's 'Environmental Noise Cancellation' sound processing to help

reduce background noise during music playback or when taking voice calls. Siri and Google Assistant are also on board, while Bluetooth Multipoint grants seamless switching between connected devices.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The RB-F10 offer seven hours of charge from the earbuds and a further 18 hours from the small-form charging case. If your buds are running low and you need a quick boost, you will also get an hour of playtime from a 15-minute charge.

For surviving the elements and putting up with sweaty workouts, the new headphones offer a splash-proof IPX4 rating, as well as on-unit touch controls for adjusting your listening experience on the fly.

The new Panasonic RB-F10 are available in either a black or beige finish, priced at £80 (further prices pending).

