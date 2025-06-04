Shokz's latest sport-ready headphones promise a "vibrant and powerful" sonic experience

Sport-centric audio brand Shokz has announced the launch of two new sets of sporty open-ear headphones: the OpenFit 2 and the OpenFit 2 Plus.

Representing two new additions to Shokz's OpenFit 2 series, the new headphones are designed to deliver a "bold sound experience" for your workouts. Both sets are powered by Shokz's 'DualBoost Technology', which harnesses a low-frequency driver and a high-frequency unit which combine for a "deep, resonant bass signature alongside crisp mids and highs".

The new duo also employ Shokz's 'OpenBass' technology for enhancing dynamic low-frequency vibrations directly to your ear, something which the US brand claims delivers a "vibrant and powerful audio experience".

The sports-ready headphones both use an open design wherein the drivers sit outside of the ear rather than burrowing into the ear canal, with over-ear supporting hooks designed to grant greater security during workouts or other strenuous activities. Think of an open version of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 and you're in the right ballpark.

(Image credit: Shokz)

Both new additions to the OpenFit 2 series debut an upgraded control system which combines physical buttons and touch controls in a bid to give users a more precise and intuitive experience, allowing wearers to adjust volume, skip tracks and answer calls at the press of a button.

They're IP55 rated, too, so sweat and rain shouldn't be a problem when you're out getting those steps in.

They shouldn't let you down as metres turn to miles, either. The OpenFit 2 and OpenFit 2 Plus offer up to 11 hours of listening on a single charge and 48 hours with the charging case included. A 10-minute quick charge of either set with offer you two hours of listening time if you need to hit the trail but forgot to juice up your headphones beforehand.

Being the flagship model, the Shokz OpenFit 2 Plus boasts extra features not found with their more cost-friendly stablemates. The Plus offer Dolby Audio spatial audio capabilities, as well as wireless charging with a compatible wireless charger.

Shokz OpenFit 2 are available in beige or black colourways, priced at £169 / $180, while the Shokz OpenFit 2+ are available in grey or black and will retail at £179 / $200.

