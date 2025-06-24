JBL's first open-ear sports buds blend "punchy, dynamic" sound with enough battery life to go the distance

JBL has unveiled its latest pair of open running headphones, the JBL Endurance Zone. Acting as the brand's first open-ear sports earbuds, the Endurance Zone promise to "last through the toughest of workouts" while delivering the kind of peppy sound to keep you motivated across the miles.

Aside from that open fit, wherein the driver is positioned on the ear rather than actively entering it, the new buds feature an over-ear hook for greater security during workouts and sporting activities. Think of the recently unveiled Shokz OpenFit 2 and OpenFit 2 Plus if you want an example of a similar configuration.

The new sporting hopefuls employ JBL’s 'OpenSound' technology, whereby users are still able to hear environmental noises while enjoying the buds' "punchy, dynamic sound".

The earbuds' high-sensitivity driver is positioned closer to the ear canal for better sound quality, while 'Adaptive Bass Boost' automatically adjusts bass depending on your music's volume for better lower-end performance.

(Image credit: JBL)

The Endurance Zone are IP68 rated, meaning water and dust shouldn't be a problem if you're getting out into the elements, whereas 32 hours of total battery life – eight from the earbuds and 24 hours from the case – should mean that you are covered for even the longest run. Fast-charging capabilities, meanwhile, grant you an extra three hours of listening from a 10-minute boost.

The new earbuds sport a four-mic array for "crisp, clear calls" powered by dual beamforming mics on each bud. For customising your experience, the Endurance Zone are supported by the official JBL Headphones App.

The JBL Endurance Zone will be available from July, priced at £120. The new active buds will be available in black and grey, black and lime, purple and grape, blue and white or white and orange finishes.

