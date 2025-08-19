Pro-Ject has announced the launch of two new phono stages, the compact Pro-Ject Tube Box E and the balanced Tube Box S3 B.

Let's start with the more premium of the two. The Tube Box S3 B is a valve-based balanced phono stage that seeks to blend high-end technologies with an extensive range of connection options housed within a compact design, with Pro-Ject promising a model which "raises the bar in the premium analogue market".

Central to the new unit is its symmetrical discrete gain stage which, when coupled with a balanced-ready turntable, maintains a balanced signal path for reducing noise and preserving musical detail.

The Tube Box S3 B offers a wide array of gain options from 40–65dB, meaning it can cope with moving magnet and moving coil cartridges. There are control switches for changing the input or toggling the subsonic filter, something which Pro-Ject envisions will make the Tube Box S3 B easier to use.

The new phono stage is housed in an aluminium enclosure to protect against unwanted interference, showcasing twin input options for connecting dual turntables – one balanced and one unbalanced – with stored settings for switching easily between the two.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

If you're seeking something a little more affordable, the Tube Box E might be suitable. Despite its small footprint and more modest price tag, the Tube Box E features a fully discrete, dual-mono design, resulting in reduced noise from a design which Pro-Ject claims produces a "musical sound with a rich midrange".

Offering a wide range of gain settings, the Tube Box E supports a broad spectrum of moving magnet and moving coil cartridges. Capacitance and impedance can be adjusted, while a front-mounted subsonic filter provides further scope for tweaking your sound to your liking.

Pro-Ject's more affordable phono stage is fitted with a metal enclosure for protecting against interference and vibrations, as well as an aluminium front panel and gold-plated RCA sockets.

Both new models are available now, with the Tube Box S3 B priced at at £529 / €599 and the Tube Box E priced at £240 / €299 (further prices pending).

