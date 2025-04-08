Denon's duo of wireless earbuds pledge supreme comfort alongside all-day battery and superior sound

Denon is back with two new pairs of wireless earbuds, the AH-C500W and the AH-C840NCW. Denon took on the big names on the block with its premium PerL Pro buds last year, but this new duo of contenders is aimed at the more budget to mid-price area of this ever-competitive market.

The more affordable AH-C500W earbuds tease "high-performance sound" from an open design which sees the buds sitting on the ear rather than burrowing deep into it – think of the AirPods 4 with ANC for a comparable configuration. An IPX4 waterproof rating, meanwhile, should keep the new Denon buds safe from splashes of water or trickles of sweat during those rigorous cardio sessions.

The AH-C500W offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the case included, while a 10-minute quick charge will grant an extra hour of listening in a pinch. Twin microphones in each earbud tease "crystal-clear" voice calls, while Auracast audio sharing technology lets you connect the buds with any number of other compatible sources and devices. It's a tech that seems to be gaining traction – JBL's latest raft of Bluetooth speakers, such as the JBL Flip 7 or the Charge 6, are all Auracast-compatible.

(Image credit: Denon)

If you're happy to spend a bit more, the slightly more costly WH-C840NCW feature the same 12mm drivers as their budget counterparts, but if you know anything about earbud naming conventions, you'll have guessed that the 'NC' in AH-C840NCW stands for 'noise cancelling'. The AH-C840NCW offer adaptive hybrid ANC alongside a passthrough transparency mode for greater awareness of your surroundings, as well as a dual microphone array for taking voice calls on the move.

The AH-C840NCW go bigger on battery life than their stablemates, teasing up to 35 hours of total playtime from a single case charge, whereas a mere five-minute boost grants an extra hour of playtime. As is the case with the AH-C500W, the new noise-cancelling buds boast Auracast capabilities for connecting with multiple compatible sources.

The AH-C840NCW also sport an IPX4 rating for handling water splashes, but owing to their in-ear rather than open design, they're furnished with three sizes of ear tips: small, medium and large.

The Denon AH-C500W and AH-C840NCW are available in black or white finishes, priced at £99 / €99 and £159 / €159 respectively (further prices pending).

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

These are the best cheap wireless earbuds around

We pick 9 of the best Record Store Day 2025 releases – Sam Fender, De La Soul, Waxahatchee and more

Vinyl Week 2025: exclusive reviews, top turntable designers’ favourite records, tips for collecting vinyl and more