This UK brand has launched the country’s "smallest Full HD TV with Freely support"

Mitchell and Brown has launched the JB-32T1881, which it claims is the UK’s smallest Full HD resolution TV with Freely support.

Oddly specific branding claims aside, the TV does hit both criteria, coming loaded with a 32-inch screen and access all UK Freeview content via broadband.

That includes BBC, ITV and Channel 4 as well as the usual streaming suspects such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

It is powered by the TiVo operating system, which the UK-based company says, “offers a personalized viewing experience with an intuitive interface.”

The Full HD resolution, LED display delivers crisp, detailed visuals according to Mitchell and Brown.

In terms of audio, two 6W stereo speakers are built-in. On top of that, HDMI and USB ports allow connection of consoles, soundbars or media players.

Though as is normal on nearly all the TVs you find this size, the input isn't and HDMI 2.0, so you won't be able to play games over 60fps on it.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The JB-32T1881 is priced at £280 (around $380 / AU$590), and is available to order now.

The price and size puts it up against the likes of the TCL SF540K, which holds the top spot in our best cheap TVs guide, in the 32-inch category.

It launched at just £149 (around $200 / AU$315), and earned a four star rating from us for its “ thoughtful and easy-to-enjoy balance between all the key picture elements.”

The TCL SF540K comes equipped with Full HD resolution and using Amazon Fire TV as its operating system, which is likely why Mitchell and Brown was very specific with its claim about "first".

Given how much we like the TCL set, Mitchell and Brown's new model has its work cut out to beat it and become our recommended small set for kitchens and bedrooms.

MORE:

Here is our full review of the TCL 32SF540K

And these are the best cheap TVs we recommend

Check out the best OLED TVs right now