While the Amazon Prime Day deals event happening right now is a good excuse to upgrade your headphones or stock up on USB-C cables, it can also be a great opportunity to treat yourself to more significant audio purchases – or even a whole system's worth.

Indeed, if you want to go beyond your wireless speaker and get a true stereo setup for your home, now is a good time to shop this week's Amazon (and specialist audio retailer) deals.

But building a hi-fi system from scratch can be daunting, and simply picking components with the biggest discounts will likely lead to a poorer system than you deserve.

That's where I come in. I've scoured the Prime Day sales for over past 24 hours now and can confidently recommend a neat pairing of two discounted, tried-and-tested products that make up a whole system for less than £500 – the £319.20 WiiM Amp Pro streaming amplifier and £149 Q Acoustics 3010i stereo speakers.

Simply add some affordable speaker cables to connect them (which I've also found for you), and away you go...

WiiM Amp Pro: was £399 now £319.20 at Amazon Save £79.80

"Improvements to the sound quality make this compact, capable and affordable streaming amplifier a more enjoyable listen and easy to recommend" – that's what our expert in-house reviewers said of the four-star Amp Pro. With heaps of streaming features and a clear, punchy and lively sound, this WiiM streaming amplifier is a bargain this Prime Day. And a great partner for the Q Acoustics 3010i speakers...

Together, the WiiM and Q Acoustics are all the hi-fi system you need if you're happy to stream from Spotify or other music streaming services.

The WiiM is a gateway to all the streaming features you can expect today, laid bare on an easily accessible and intuitive companion WiiM Home control app that is free to download on iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows devices.

It's easy to use and set up, and sound-wise is clear, detailed and punchy – which is why it's a good match for the equally enthusiastic Q Acoustics speakers. It handily has an HDMI ARC socket for the best connection to your TV, too.

In fact, the WiiM's only drawbacks is the absence of AirPlay, a headphone socket, and that last ounce of rhythmic insight we would've ideally liked for a £399 product.

For its discounted price of £319.20, it is overall a great streaming amplifier that is short of price-matching rivals.

The Q Acoustics 3010i, meanwhile, have been a favourite of ours for years and remain a great buy even at their full price. I remember testing them as part of the What Hi-Fi? reviews team, and they really nailed the balance between refinement and liveliness, and between being informative and entertaining.

For £468.20 (plus around £30-40 for speaker cables depending on the length you require), this WiiM/Q Acoustics combo would make a great first system for the modern-day music listener.

