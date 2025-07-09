If you like a good hi-fi deal but aren't a big fan of Amazon, don't worry: there are still some excellent deals on hi-fi products available that aren't on Amazon.

This week's Amazon Prime Day event has meant that many of the specialist hi-fi retailers have gotten in on the deals action, bringing you lower prices than Amazon listings and exciting deals on hi-fi products you would never see on the shopping giant's site.

In fact, it's always better to buy audio products like turntables, amplifiers, speakers and more through hi-fi retailers, as they offer a more personal touch: you can usually speak to an actual human being if anything goes wrong with your order or need any extra buying help.

I've been scouring the usual hi-fi retailers across the internet all week and have found some fantastic deals available right now on terrific stereo amplifiers, five-star stereo speakers, great music streamers and a hi-res portable music player.

These are all solid deals, and if you do make the plunge, you don't have to give Amazon a penny.

Save £1,500 Naim Nait 50: was £2,699 now £1,199 at Peter Tyson Naim's Nait 50 limited edition amplifier was launched to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary, and we're particularly enamoured of its retro design and hugely entertaining sound. The half-width chassis remains, but the circuitry has been significantly updated from the 1973 original, with a new headphone stage, greater power and a talented moving-magnet phono stage. You have a chance to own an homage to Naim’s history here, and the current price is now considerably less than it was at launch, with a massive £1500 off.

Five stars Save £170 Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M: was £449 now £279 at Richer Sounds This former Award-winner is a hugely versatile DAC and headphone amp that can accommodate every music source you own – and can handle all hi-res files, from 24-bit/192kHz PCM to DSD and MQA files. The DacMagic 200M is nicely built, a great size and delivers a smooth and clear presentation that's a joy to listen to. A solid buy for anyone looking to upgrade their laptop-based headphones set-up, and a stonking great £170 saving right now.

Five stars Save £44 WiiM Pro Plus: was £219 now £175 at Richer Sounds The WiiM Pro Plus is the best affordable streamer we've tested – and some of us on the review team even use it in our homes. It's tiny, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature, from Qobuz Connect to AirPlay and DLNA. Currently enjoying a great £175 deal price across a number of retailers, this is a stellar price on a stellar product for those wishing to add streaming skills to their audio system. It's actually 20p pricier at Amazon, so the hi-fi retailers have it for cheaper. Every little helps! Same deal at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

Five stars Save £20 Q Acoustics 3010i: was £169 now £149 at Peter Tyson Proof that years-old products can still hold muster today, these Q Acoustics 3010i are yours for an incredibly low price of just £149. These are fantastic budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces, and they remain refined, energetic and have a likeable balance that makes them easy to partner with most kit. You'll have to sign up for Peter Tyson's VIP programme to get this lowest-ever price, but it's free to do so, and we think it's worth it for such great-value bookshelf wonders.

Five stars Save £70 WiiM Ultra: was £349 now £279 at Richer Sounds If you have a slightly bigger budget to spend on a music streamer, consider the step-up WiiM Ultra. It has many of the charms of the cheaper Pro Plus above, but builds on them with a significant step up in sound quality and extra connectivity – including an HDMI ARC input, a moving magnet phono stage and a headphone input. quality. There's no AirPlay here, however, but even the die-hard Apple fans on the team like this modern little hi-fi unit too much to be upset about the omission. This deal ends on 11th July, so hurry before it's gone! Same deal at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

Save £50 Cambridge Audio AXC35: was £349 now £299 at Richer Sounds A slimline, no-frills CD player that's capable and is great value for anyone with a love for physical media looking to start out on their hi-fi separates journey. The AXC35 sounds clean, detailed and controlled, with a dynamically enjoyable performance. This is a basic CD player but it gets the job done well, and for £50 off its usual price, it's worth considering as budget CD players don't come around as often anymore. You can also get its matching five-star AXA35 stereo amplifier for £299 at Richer Sounds (save £50).

Five stars Save £100 NAD D 3020 V2: was £399 now £299 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision If you want a separate hi-fi amplifier but are really tight on space, then consider this quirky option that we still love at What Hi-Fi? towers. This NAD D 3030 V2's unique dimensions will fit perfectly into the smallest room or on a desk in the home office, and brings with it an enthusiastic performance with great timing and dynamics. Based on a classic favourite, it is features ample connections: phono stage, digital inputs, Bluetooth, headphone jack. A fantastic, versatile option with a tasty £100 off right now.

Save £80 WiiM Amp Pro: was £399 now £319 at Peter Tyson Closing out the trio of WiiM deals this week is the hugely versatile Amp Pro, which packs in a 60wpc amplifier alongside its considerable streaming talents. All you need to do is add speakers. It's a lively, agile sound with plenty of sparkle – an impressive accomplishment for an all-in-one product of its type, compact size and budget price tag. Now with a massive £80 saving, this could be a great way to start your hi-fi journey. Same deal at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £200 Astell & Kern A&norma SR35: was £799 now £599 at Richer Sounds Astell & Kern's SR35 remains our favourite portable music player by far, and this £200 saving on its original price is too good to miss. It's a lovely unit that feels premium, can handle all kinds of hi-res files, and delivers an incredibly detailed, insightful, dynamic and punchy sound that your smartphone never will be able to match. The deal at Richer Sounds also includes a free black protective case worth £69, so it's even better value than the Amazon deal.

Save £200 Pro-Ject Debut Revolve: was £599 now £399 at Peter Tyson As an exception to this list, we're going to highlight a turntable deal we've not tested, but with good reason. This Pro-Ject Debut Revolve is a Peter Tyson exclusive, and we've seen its price hover at £499 before. But if you sign up for a free PT VIP membership, you can get a further £100 off the price – that's a total £200 saving and the best turntable deal all week. We are big fans of Pro-Ject's Debut range (current Debut Evo 2 is a five-star mid-range favourite), and so it's a great foundation for this Revolve deck. It comes with an acrylic platter, the reliable Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge, electronic speed control for 33 1/3 and 45 RPM, and has a built-in phono stage. The lowest £399 deal price is on the satin grey finish.

The gloss orange version is yours for £499.

