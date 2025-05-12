Eversolo is fast building a reputation for making solid, innovative digital music devices, and its latest product looks to bolster that. The Eversolo Play is the brand's first streaming amplifier, and combines amplification, digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) and wireless streaming skills in one package.

Inside the Eversolo Play is an AK4493 DAC chip and Class D amplifier that, Eversolo claims, will drive bookshelf speakers "to recreate every nuanced detail". We don't have information on the power rating figures yet, but we will find out at the Play's debut at High End Munich 2025 show.

The Eversolo is decked out with streaming features, featuring support for Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon Music and TuneIn Radio. It is also Roon Ready certified.

You can also stream locally stored files on a NAS drive over the network thanks to compatibility with UPnP and WebDAV. And finding tracks should be easy thanks to Eversolo's own library management system that works across platforms.

It also boasts an impressive list of ports including HDMI ARC for connecting to a TV, optical and coaxial inputs for CD players and external streamers, a subwoofer output and phono input for hooking up a vinyl turntable.

It has multi-room talents too, so you can place one Play in each room (with speakers) and share music throughout the home.

The mobile app lets you control the Play, plus you can use your phone to analyse a room's acoustic characteristics to adjust the Play's output accordingly.

The body is a CNC construction with an aluminium alloy, to maintain structural rigidity while shielding against external electromagnetic interference. And a heatsink stops components from getting too hot to maintain optimal performance.

That screen is a sizeable 5.5 inches, and lets you control Eversolo's redesigned interface. Eversolo's super slick, user-friendly interface was a highlight during our DMP-A6 streamer review, so we're hoping that the new streaming amplifier brings more of its delightful use case and extensive features to win us over.

(Image credit: Eversolo)

The Eversolo Play is also available in a CD Edition, which has a built-in Hitachi-LG CD-ROM drive. The Standard Edition is set to cost €699 (around £600 / $790 / AU$1200), while the CD Edition costs €799 (around £680 / $900 / AU$1400).

That's a rather attractive price considering most established hi-fi brands offer streaming amplifiers that cost much more than that. Our Award-winning Technics SA-C600 (with CD player) costs £769; in contrast, the WiiM Amp Pro (no CD player) is just £399.

Also at High End Munich 2025, Eversolo is showcasing its new flagship DAC Z10, a pure transport T8 and its sister-brand Luxsin's X9 headphone DAC and amplifier.

