HiFi Rose teases its RS451 music streamer with HDMI eARC and AirPlay

We've caught our first glimpse of HiFi Rose's latest music streamer, the RS451.

Making its official debut at this year's High End Munich show, the new model joins HiFi Rose's solid roster of established network players, and while we don't have official prices just yet, we do have enough information to keep you in the loop.

The new RS451 uses an ES9027 PRO(ESS) DAC at its heart, and is capable of handling PMC files up to 32-bit/868kHz alongside DSD512.

It's well-appointed with physical connections, boasting coaxial, optical and even an HDMI eARC digital input for hooking up your TV. There are also coaxial, optical and USB-A digital outputs, plus balanced and unbalanced analogue outs.

Three headphone outputs (XLR, 4.4mm and 6.3mm) are housed at the front.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We don't know the full extent of the streaming platforms that HiFi Rose's latest player supports besides Spotify, but we do know that the likes of aptX Bluetooth and AirPlay are on the menu, and the RS451 is also Roon Ready.

The HiFi Rose follows the same aesthetic we've admired in many of the brand's previous music streamers and all-in-one units, boasting a substantial 9.9-inch LCD touch capacitive touch screen, plus a large volume dial on the right side of the player.

Set to be available in silver and black finishes, the HiFi Rose RS451 will be arriving on the market soon, but we don't have official dates or prices. Once we've got them, we'll let you know.

