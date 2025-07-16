British turntable brand AVID is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and it has designed a record player from the ground up to mark the occasion.

The AVID Relveo features the brand's precise engineering pedigree and features a new suspension system, a reimagined platter, and an advanced external power supply.

AVID designs, engineers and assembles all of its turntables in its Cambridge headquarters. It also designs and builds "virtually every component itself" with high-precision CNC machines, and prides itself in delivering products that are "obsessively engineered to perfection for a lifetime of listening pleasure."

The suspension in the Relveo is a newly developed conical and resiliently coupled system, which provides isolation and stability (particularly for rooms with suspended floors), as well as being easier to set up.

The separate DSP-controlled power supply has been refined for greater speed accuracy and "enhanced musicality", with each power supply matched to the turntable's motor system. The Relveo uses a twin belt-drive system with a high-torque motor, which aims to "maximise platter dynamics" so that timing is spot-on.

You can select between 33 1/3 and 45 RPM speeds thanks to electronic speed switching.

(Image credit: AVID)

The hefty 7kg platter is precision-machined out of a single billet of aluminium and is mass-loaded at the edges for high rotational inertia.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The turntable also comes with a resin-impregnated felt mat and a solid aluminium record clamp, both of which aim to reflect any vibrations more efficiently from the record to the spindle and to the subchassis below.

The Relveo takes its visual identity from the brand's flagship Acutus turntables (including the recently released Acutus Dark Iron model) while its fixed spindle fitted into the subchassis is also derived from the Acutus.

The Relveo comes fitted with the brand's Altus V2 tonearm (£1650 on its own), which enjoys technologies derived from AVID's flagship reference tonearms. It features the brand's newly introduced dual adjustable bias compensation system and mircon-tolerance bearings.

The deck comes without a cartridge, allowing users to the freedom to choose their own at this price level. If you want a fully AVID package, the brand recommends its Ionic moving coil cartridge (£2500) as a good pairing for this turntable.

(Image credit: AVID)

Founder and CEO of AVID, Conrad Mas, said: “The new Relveo embodies everything AVID stands for: engineering without compromise, enduring beauty, and a profound connection to music. It distils three decades of breakthrough technologies into a single, powerful statement piece for the modern music lover.”

The AVID Relveo with Altus V2 tonearm is available to buy globally now for £6900 / $10,995 / €8995.

You can also buy the Relveo on its own (without the tonearm) for £5500 / $8995 / €7495.

MORE:

Looking for a cartridge? Check out the best cartridges we recommend

Our guide to the best turntables we've tested across all budgets

Rega Brio Mk7 vs Arcam A5: which of these stereo amps makes the sweetest music?