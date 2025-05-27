B&O's reimagined music system bridges the gap between classic vinyl and modern streaming

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled its latest music system, which bridges the gap between the past and the present. The new Beosystem 3000c reintroduces the original Beogram 3000 turntable from 1985 and pairs it with the company's current Beolab 8 stereo speakers for a retro-modern fusion setup.

Limited to just 100 sets, the Beosystem 3000c combines classic analogue listening with modern practicalities, wherein "analogue warmth and effortless streaming live side by side in one timeless system".

For the uninitiated, the Beolab 8 are wireless speakers with built-in network streaming capabilities, offering support for the likes of Tidal and Spotify Connect alongside AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.3. Their standalone price is £2199 / $2749 / AU$4499.

The Beogram 3000 turntable, meanwhile, debuted forty years ago, with the original offering a lightweight tonearm and B&O's 'Optimum Pivot Point' system for reducing vibrations from interfering with musical playback.

It also employed tangential tracking, wherein the tonearm moves across the record in a straight line, in a bid to reduce tracking errors.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen hasn't merely shunted these two mainstays together and given the resultant combination a fancy new name, though.

As part of the brand's 'Recreated Classic' series, aimed at giving established products a new lease of life, the materials within the Beosystem 3000c have been preserved, cleaned, upgraded and even futureproofed at B&O's factory headquarters.

The Beogram 3000's original aluminium parts have been remanufactured and finished in pearl-blasted and brushed treatments for an updated aesthetic, whereas the companion Beolab 8 are fitted with walnut lamellas and aluminium shells for what B&O describes as a "cohesive visual and acoustic experience".

"Through our Recreated Classics series, we honour the cultural impact of vinyl listening while showcasing the long-lasting value of B&O products," says B&O's Mads Kogsgaard Hansen. "The Beosystem 3000c invites our customers to rediscover their vinyl collections and enjoy the emotional richness of music as it was meant to be heard.”

The Beosystem 3000c is made to order and available now, priced at £22,100 / $30,000 / €26,000.

